“Mind’s Been in a…Different Place”: Chris Bumstead Admits Taking On His ‘Greatest Challenge Ever’ Before Olympia Prep

Chris Bumstead is going through a series of events along with the rough training days, and the new dad wouldn’t have it any other way. Having recently opened a new gym under his brand, Raw Nutrition, he’s slowly venturing out on his business front.

Back home, he’s trying his best to be a good dad for his daughter and a loving partner to Courtney King. And so far, things are looking good enough on that front.

Amidst all of these occurrences is the looming Mr. Olympia prep that he is supposed to undertake in full swing within the next few weeks. Therefore, it’s not surprising that he feels a little too buzzed from every event that demands his presence.

However, Bumstead is far from complaining about all of this since he firmly believed he was on track to doing things he loved. He’s about sixteen weeks away from going all hands in on his prep and, along with the baby duties, he felt ready.

“My mind’s been in a bit of a different place this year. Obviously, I have a child, so it kind of puts lots of different things into perspective, and I was kind of there regardless.”

Since his fifth title, Bumstead’s demeanor has picked up a visible shift from being nervous about his performance to becoming confident in his abilities. He attributes that to the time he spent training and participating in championships for over a decade. And somehow, this confidence seems to be helping him in tackling the stress and exhaustion that comes with a newborn.

“You know, every year, I’ve had an injury or a sickness or like something come up. This year, it’s a baby. The greatest challenge ever. I will take that all day any day over anything else.”

Being a doting father to his child has always been a dream of his, and for the bodybuilding icon to be able to fulfill it alongside his career speaks volumes about his good fortune. And now he promised to work hard for the Olympia, aiming for a sixth title like his idol, Michael Jordan’s sixth ring.

Chris Bumstead Makes a Heartfelt Promise Back Home

Olympia prep and business ventures set aside, Bumstead is a homebody popular for prioritizing his family over everything else. He had already been vocally appreciative of his partner, King, for supporting him through all of his medical challenges and hiccups. With a daughter added to the mix, the couple has set parenting goals so far, and he came through with his supportive side.

In a recent post, he stitched together an adorable compilation of videos featuring King and his daughter. The gesture carried a promise from him of being there for his girls and supporting them no matter what. Drawing several heartfelt reactions from fans who expressed their awe seeing his dedication, Bumstead’s words carried his love.