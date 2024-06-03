“They’ll Always Have Me”: Chris Bumstead Marks His Fatherhood With a Heartfelt Promise

While bodybuilding was once a sport of all muscles and brawn, modern-day athletes are celebrated for their softer, more transparent side. Chris Bumstead has been the torchbearer of this phenomenon by always being open and honest with his fans about his life and hurdles. His family has been his biggest support system across several hiccups and achievements, and it was about time he stood by their side.

Recently, Bumstead welcomed his baby daughter, Bradley Bumstead, with his partner Courtney King and has been over the moon ever since. Having always wanted to be a great father, it was no secret that he went the extra mile just to be there for his family.

Across several posts, Bumstead talked about how his daughter had kept him on his toes even before her birth. And now that she was here, he has been trying to take care of her and King as much as he can.

Whether carrying her around to give his partner a break or napping together to comfort his daughter, Bumstead has been a stellar father. Although he has been traveling lately for business and training concerns, the bodybuilder recently posted a compilation that declared his feelings for moments back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bumstead (@cbum)

“taking care of them is taking care of me…”

The adorable compilation of videos featuring his daughter and partner hinted at how they had each other’s backs already. However, in a classic Bumstead move, the bodybuilding icon made a cheeky comment in the caption, along with a heartwarming note.

“They’ll always have me and I’ll always have them (and the gym).”

This post was a testament to Bumstead’s dedication towards his family and career while he gracefully walked the tightrope between the two. While he’s still on a roll preparing for the upcoming Mr. Olympia, he hasn’t lost touch with his other ventures.

Chris Bumstead recently teamed up for a new gym

Bumstead’s brand, Raw Nutrition, recently announced the inauguration of its special fitness space in Florida. The ‘Raw Athletic Club’ organized a two-day fitness enthusiasts’ bonanza with panel discussions, gym visits, and many more activities.

Fans were incredibly happy watching Bumstead participate in the seminar, interacting and sharing anecdotes. They left the venue feeling inspired and motivated to start working on their fitness journeys. Hence, with a successful opening, the 29-year-old now looks forward to several other milestones coming to fruition.