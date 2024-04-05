“Sometimes You Don’t Realize How Big You Are”: Milos Sarcev’s Recent Upload of Ronnie Coleman Guest Posing in Barcelona in 1996 Leaves the Bodybuilding GOAT Surprised

Former IFBB professional bodybuilder Milos Sarcev, now also known for sharing unseen and incredible videos and images of several bodybuilders, has done it again. This time, he posted a bodybuilding video of Ronnie Coleman posing as a special guest in Barcelona in 1996. Without a doubt, the footage was special, and Coleman commented on the post as he was astounded by his own physique.

Advertisement

Sarcev’s discovery of this footage filled him with great joy. Also, the ex-bodybuilder was straightforward with the Instagram post caption, stating:

“As someone just asked – I’ve found the video of @ronniecoleman8 guest posing in Barcelona 1996.”

Advertisement

As the audience roars their support, Coleman confidently steps onto the stage, as seen in the Instagram video. As he makes his way to the stage’s middle, he also gives the audience a friendly wave. The golden light of the stage illuminates his figure to perfection.

The bodybuilder strikes a front double-bicep pose. The following time, he executes a front lat spread. Also, he does the single-bicep pose to show off his biceps once again.

Coleman demonstrates his flawless side physique by striking a side chest position. He then switches it up by transforming a rear lat spread into an exquisite rear double bicep posture, highlighting his flawless back. Even Ronnie Coleman responded to the IG video and expressed shock at his own physique.

“Sometimes you don’t realize how big you are until you see yourself onstage posing.”

Advertisement

Just before Coleman began dominating the bodybuilding realm, Sarcev appreciated his physique. Sarcev also mentions how Wheeler helped him with supplementation and the transformation that the eight-time Mr. Olympia went through, writing:

“Improvements he made from a year before were mind boggling (thx to Flex Wheeler who introduced him to ‘supplements’…but Average Joes don’t want to believe that’s true…Oh well)”

Advertisement