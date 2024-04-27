Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns America of How Metabolic Syndrome Could Be Lurking Around

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Metabolic syndrome is in the news for stirring up some serious trouble among Americans, due to its alarmingly common nature. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently highlighted the impact of the often ignored medical condition in his newsletter, along with the risks it brought to the table.

One could explain the condition as the coexistence of a bunch of symptoms that indicate a larger health problem. It is characterized by six factors, which include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, and a large waistline.

Schwarzenegger revealed that having even three of those symptoms hints at metabolic syndrome. This means that the individual is more prone to contracting significant diseases such as stroke, heart complications, diabetes, and more.

“About one out of every three adults in the United States suffer from metabolic syndrome. And if you’re the one, research suggests you have a 75 percent increased risk of getting colon cancer.”

However, one can backtrack their way out of danger to lead a healthy life. Schwarzenegger highlighted studies on short-term diet and exercise intervention that suggested how the right plan that combines appropriate nutrition and workouts, individuals suffering from metabolic syndrome could cure themselves. One of the research articles read:

“Intensive lifestyle modification may ameliorate novel coronary artery disease risk factors in men with metabolic syndrome factors before reversal of obesity.”

Schwarzenegger suggested a two-way approach to tackle metabolic syndrome and gradually bring one’s health back to normal. The first step was to improve nutrition by adding fiber and protein and getting consistent with at least 150 minutes of movement every week.

The second step is to practice some form of mindfulness that reduces stress in the individual’s life. This technique could include anything from reading books, sleeping well, practicing meditation, etc. Metabolic syndrome requires more than just one form of solution, and many scientists have chimed in with their opinions to date.

‘Biohacker’ Gary Brecka echoed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s thoughts on Metabolic Syndrome

Well-known biologist Gary Brecka has made a name for himself due to his in-depth approach to his clients’ health problems and taking on a grassroots-level technique to solve them. He once spoke about dealing with metabolic syndrome in UFC CEO Dana White and how his step-by-step plan changed his life.

White has often publicly credited Brecka for his work and no-nonsense strategy in bringing his body back to normal. With the help of consistent workouts, a keto reset diet, inclusion of peptides, etc. Brecka reversed his condition. Not only did White cure himself from the metabolic syndrome, but he also ended up feeling younger and stronger enough to get through strenuous days.