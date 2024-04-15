Phil Heath’s Wistful Tribute to ‘Best Friend’ Jay Cutler Leaves Bodybuilding Fans Emotional

The mass monster era of bodybuilding saw many legends pull up together to build the sport into a show of freaks for entertainment. This era also gave fans some close friendships between athletes, onstage rivals, and proteges under the same coach. One such pair was that of former Mr. Olympias, Jay Cutler, and Phil Heath. The latter recently recalled spending great moments with his friend in a social media post.

Advertisement

The picture featuring the duo posing with a crowd was taken at the Fibo Fitness Official event in Cologne, Germany. Both Heath and Cutler hit the double bicep pose on stage. The crowd seemed mesmerized to witness their idols interact on stage after years. Heath expressed his happiness about being close to Cutler for all these years and having him as a friend to date.

For over twenty years, Cutler and Heath have not just trained for the same stage but they also spent most of those years training under the same coach – Hany Rambod. With a brotherhood running so deep in time, there was no doubt that they had countless stories and jokes to reminisce from back in the day. As Heath recalled these memories, he wrote how he felt blessed and grateful for their bond.

Advertisement

“Needless to say, I’m in total gratitude and so thankful for @jaycutler as he’s one of my best friends and my longest friendship in this industry.

The stories we have… maaaaaannnn…”

Fans were equally enthusiastic about their friendship shining bright even after all these years, with comments calling them legends. Cutler himself replied to the heartwarming note, remembering how meeting him felt like the good old days.

“Like 2010 all over”

One fan pointed out that no matter how old the duo got, the community would never forget them.

Advertisement

“Legends never fade”

Many fans still wanted Heath to return to the stage since he still looked well-defined and jacked.

“@philheath we are waiting for you”

Another fan cheekily highlighted how the bodybuilders didn’t seem to age a bit, only changing their podiums.

“U both still killing it only the stage changed a little…”

Lastly, a fellow bodybuilder expressed his disappointment over the current state of bodybuilding that could never match up to the moments Heath and Cutler created.

“Legends man open isn’t what it used to be”

Both bodybuilders may have set themselves apart with the number of Mr. Olympia titles and years of competition. However, their friendship made it through the decades and is still going strong.

Cutler has often shared some heartfelt moments with Heath over the years. The most recent being his wholehearted support for his colleague’s silver screen venture.

Jay Cutler graced Phil Heath’s documentary premiere

Recently, Heath released a documentary based on his journey through the Mr. Olympia championship called ‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’. It showcases a detailed behind-the-scenes look, at how he prepared for the biggest bodybuilding stage during his prime. The documentary also featured guest appearances from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kai Greene, and Cutler.

Later, he organized a grand premiere for fellow bodybuilders and stars to attend. Cutler showed up to support his best friend. Universal Documentaries later uploaded pictures from the event where Cutler even posed excitedly, and happily against Heath’s poster.