Mr. Olympia 212 Icon Keone Pearson Admits Going the Extra Mile to Keep His Crown at the Jay Cutler Podcast

A championship title is the most valued honor in sports, and athletes never hesitate to go the extra mile when defending their claim. Mr. Olympia has always served such determined champions who work hard to keep winning the gold every year. This time, 212 category champion Keone Pearson has joined the conversation as a title defender. In a conversation with Jay Cutler, he revealed how his mindset changed over the years.

Winning the trophy of the category for the first time was no less of an honor for Pearson, who worked hard to beat the previous year’s champion, Shaun Clarida. Yet, like all first-time winners, he felt that the victory was overshadowed by haters calling it luck.

In a candid confession to Cutler, Pearson admitted that the accusations were his driving factor since he wanted to prove to the world that he did not win by chance. While others tried chasing him and bringing him down, he knew he had to rise to win.

Meanwhile, Cutler revealed his observations on how Pearson’s training seemed different since his win last year. He appeared more motivated to prove himself worthy of the title, and that drive made all the difference.

“I’ve watched you train since you won this title and you seem a lot more hungry, now that you know you’re at the top of the mountain and everyone’s biting at you.”

At the same time, Pearson revealed how he had been secretly sacrificing the best moments of his life to win the next title. From opportunities for travel to revenue and even food, he gave up everything and stayed focused on his aim to become the best.

“I get the chills talking about it because I go so hard every single day on the diet, the food, the rest, and the recovery to make sure I’m perfect.”

For Pearson, the Mr. Olympia title stumped every other perk he would otherwise receive as a bodybuilder and fitness icon. His promise to prove his worth up on stage was enough to drive him forth on his goals. To be the best, he had to adopt an advanced form of training that suited him well, and he did so by focusing on his legs.

Keone Pearson talks to Jay Cutler about his unique leg routine

For Pearson, focusing on one of his muscle groups became crucial after he seriously went for the gold in 2023. He spoke to Cutler about how he had never trained glutes before and his legs saw a drastic change once he began dabbling into those aesthetics.

Apart from that, fans know how Pearson’s USP was his hamstrings, and to bank on them, he had to make sure to let them shine on stage. He revealed how his training routine now included two leg days with the double-split training that his coach Flex Wheeler had got him on to. Balancing out every body part and still being able to focus on his strengths brought out the best in him, and Pearson now has his eyes set on the next title.