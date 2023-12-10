“Probably the Hardest Sport in the World”: 8x Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman Admits the Harsh Truth About Bodybuilding

The bodybuilding world witnessed one of the GOATs exist and thrive when Ronnie Coleman dominated the stage. Winning the Sandow for eight years straight, the icon set new and high standards for bodybuilders across the world. Yet, fate was unfair when he suffered multiple health issues later in his life. Despite going through multiple surgeries and healing treatments, Coleman perseveres with an endearing personality.

Speaking to host Ranveer Allahbadia, Coleman faced the harsh realities behind what it takes to be a bodybuilder. It isn’t as easy as going to the gym, picking up some weights, and building muscles. So is it the monotony of routine that hampers an enthusiast?

“Yeah. It’s the boringness. And then, you know the, the recycle thing of having to do the same thing day in and day out.”

Given how bodybuilders not only have to follow a strict training routine but also a strict diet and lifestyle, the icon admitted that the sport wasn’t for everyone.

“You can’t go anywhere. You can’t do anything. You know, if you want to be good at it, you know, you want to be a eight time world champ. It’s, a lot to go through.”

It takes a steep level of determination and dedication if one wants to make it big in bodybuilding. And while Coleman arguably gave away more than he could muster up, he lay bare his honest take on the sport.

“I feel, well, I’ve tried to rationalize this, but then my own mind, you know, by saying bodybuilding is probably the hardest sport in the world.”

Bodybuilding is tough to break into and master. And being one of the GOATs who made it big in the field, Ronnie Coleman had one of the most valid views on this. But you gain some and lose some. And in the case of the icon, things did take a turn for the worse at some point.

Ronnie Coleman and his rise and fall

After retiring in 2007, Ronnie Coleman began his unfortunate tryst with hospitals and treatments. Having had 13 surgeries all in all, the bodybuilding icon has endured a lot of pain with patience. Throughout his lifetime, the champion has gone through surgeries on all 25 spinal disks, neck, hip, and more.

Recently, things began looking up when Coleman updated fans on a new kind of treatment. Coleman has now resorted to stem cell treatment after researching some long-term benefits and results. And while the results will gradually come in, Coleman seems to be in good spirits already. Hopefully, he gets to thrive in a pain-free existence.