Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Benefits of Foam Rolling and Its Delayed Effects

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared his insights on the often-overlooked practice of foam rolling. Operating on the correct technique while performing exercises in the gym or at home takes months and months of practice, with the high possibility of things going wrong.

However, one of the benefits of recovery through foam rolling is improvement in range of motion. In his recent newsletter, he spoke of foam rolling and its role in training plans, and post-heavy workouts. Although many gym goers reported that foam rolling did nothing for them, the feeling of satisfaction in the muscles after a tiring workout session sure feels good.

To solve this conundrum, Schwarzenegger dedicated an entire segment to speaking about the activity. He highlighted studies that said how it was supposed to take about four weeks of foam rolling before any benefits showed up.

The study on the effects of foam rolling suggests that the optimum results emerge mostly after a few weeks. The temporary relief from the aches of exercising is minuscule compared to the positives in perfecting technique.

“In particular, hamstrings and quads appear to respond best to foam rolling.”

Schwarzenegger also specified that one didn’t have to engage in foam rolling every day to reap the benefits. Ideally, two to three times a week should be enough to obtain the desired results.

“This might not be good news for people looking for a quick fix, but it’s a good reminder that the best things typically require consistent effort.”

Schwarzenegger has consistently advocated against shortcuts in fitness goals, believing they don’t lead to genuine results. He once addressed this subject in a special segment in one of his newsletters.

Arnold Schwarzenegger preached against shortcuts in fitness

Known for his elaborate pranks, Schwarzenegger wanted to try something similar on April Fools Day with his village. However, he decided against it after coming across various wellness influencers on the internet offering shortcuts to legitimate health problems with some ridiculous practices.

Talking about how he had come across outrageous techniques like eating bull testicles and tanning one’s an*s, he stressed how fitness didn’t have shortcuts.

The desired goals will always require hard work, consistency, and sweat. The hacks offered by such influencers only sell the idea of shortcuts, that ultimately prove ineffective.