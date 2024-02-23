"Who Needs More...": Tom Platz Once Revealed Facts on the Steroid That Made Arnold Schwarzenegger Huge

During his bodybuilding days, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been open about using performance-enhancing drugs. However, he was never one to vouch for such things for upcoming bodybuilders to use. Arnold warns bodybuilders against the use of such substances.

Those who knew Arnold were aware he used to consume these performance enhancers before shows but were not sure what exactly he was consuming. In an old video that recently resurfaced on the internet, former bodybuilder Tom Platz reveals the steroid that helped Arnold Schwarzenegger become huge.

Platz once revealed what Arnold told him during Mr. Olympia. Arnold talked to him about Dianabol (a performance-enhancing drug), which was estrogenic as well as androgenic, and how it helped him build his body. The Quadfather always wondered why Arnold liked this drug and how it helped him.

What did Arnold mean by estrogenic and androgenic, and how does it make a difference in the body? Estrogen modifies how muscle tissue processes glucose by increasing the anabolic response. A class of hormones called androgenic are widely abused for their muscle-building and strength-increasing properties in high dosages.



Furthermore, what Platz had to say about Arnold on the steroid that made him huge was interesting. While Tom was confused as to why Arnold liked using this drug so much, it was then that he analyzed and understood that it gave him the sarcoplasm enhancement that he needed for a tall structure.

“You’re dealing with a guy that’s 6 foot 5. Who needs more sarcoplasm enhancement? They may adopt more of an androgenic therapy and more of an androgenic program.”

Furthermore, Platz pointed out that sarcoplasm is dangerous for the body. The liquid, which is putty-like stuff muscle bathes in, is what sarcoplasm is. The sarcoplasmic reticulum is made up of many proteins. Some help store and release Ca2+, while others control how this complicated organelle is formed and kept up and interacts with other parts of the muscle fiber.

Platz even felt that this drug was anabolic as well. In this situation, it helps you gain muscles. Therefore, although Tom understood which performance enhancer Arnold consumed, he also wondered why the star needed it, given the height and stature he already possessed.



Tom Platz was once disappointed with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Everyone in the bodybuilding industry knew how ruthless Arnold was. Platz has also faced this from Schwarzenegger in the 1982 Mr. Olympia. During a seminar, Tom revealed what had happened between him and the 7-time Mr. Olympia.

Platz had brutally torn his bicep, which had a visible impact. Even though he tried various ways to mask the injury, he could not. He still decided to appear in the prestigious competition. After appearing at the competition, everything was going smoothly for Tom until he made a mistake, which made him disappointed with Arnold.

Tom disclosed his situation to Arnold about his injury and claimed he informed the judges. The judges instructed Platz to showcase his bicep, which decreased his chances of winning the title. Though Platz was disappointed about the situation, he did not hold any resentment against the Austrian Oak.