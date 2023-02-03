“She’ll Survive”: Dana White, Ronnie Coleman, Michael Phelps, Phil Health, Sent Prayer After Dwayne Johnson’s Mother’s Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson recently shared the news of his mother being involved in a car crash. The former WWE superstar took to his official Instagram account to share the news with all of his supporters worldwide.

His mother, Ata Johnson, is a very respected figure in the pro-wresting industry. Moreover, she is often seen attending wrestling events. Hence, the tragic news of her accident is certainly heartbreaking. Following that, a lot of notable names have offered their prayers for the well-being of Dwayne Johnson’s mother.

Dana White, Ronnie Coleman, Michael Phelps, and Phil Heath comment on Dwayne Johnson’s Mother’s car accident

As revealed by Dwayne Johnson in his Instagram post, the Los Angeles Police and Fire Department took care of the situation and got her immediate care. Moreover, he also revealed that his mother has survived a lot of tough battles in her life and she will do the same with this as well.

ALSO READ: “Can Not Die”: Andrew Tate Leaves Fans Stunned With Cryptic Post After Extended Detention

While urging his fans to hug their parents because life is filled with uncertainty, ‘The Rock’ said this about his mother: “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head-on collision with a drunk driver. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Upon seeing this post on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram, a lot of people like Dana White, Ronnie Coleman, and Michael Phelps offered their prayers for her well-being. Take a look at it below:

Dwayne Johnson might return to WrestleMania 39

Dwayne Johnson has been out of action in the WWE for a while now and is focusing on his acting career. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his appearance at the grandest stage is not ruled out just yet, even though he will not be a part of the main event for a match. The report states that ‘The Rock’ is likely to be a part of WrestleMania because the event will be held in Los Angeles and he spends most of his time there.

Since WrestleMania is going to Hollywood (Los Angeles) this year, appearances of superstars like John Cena and The Rock are being rumored for a while now. That said, nothing is certain at the moment and it remains to be seen whether he returns to the WWE at WrestleMania 39 or not.

ALSO READ: “It’s Not Conor McGregor or Jon Jones”: Fans React to Islam Makhachev’s Problem With Dana White Ahead of UFC 284

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s appearance at WrestleMania? What is your reaction to Johnson’s post about his mom?