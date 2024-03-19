Coach Hany Rambod Reveals the Jaw-Dropping Truth Behind Hadi Choopan’s Prep Post Successful Arnold Classic UK

Hadi Choopan might have faced disappointment at the 2023 Mr. Olympia. But his return to the stage with an improved physique at the Arnold Classic Ohio, had everyone picking up their jaws off the ground. Recently, at the same show in the UK, his hard work was rewarded with another title win. This time his coach, Hany Rambod, came out with the truth in an Instagram post.

Rambod has been Choopan’s guiding light for the longest time. The duo has been no less than a powerful team, striving to work towards every prestigious bodybuilding title. The Iranian had made his debut at the Arnold Classic in Ohio this season. And with the Arnold Classic in the UK being weeks apart, the schedule was quite tight.

While his prep for the Ohio show was top-notch, Rambod admitted that things weren’t the same for the UK show. With a photo of him standing proudly next to his protege, the popular coach confessed that Choopan only had 24 hours to prep for the entire event.

“Only 24 hours to prepare once we got here but we got it done.”

With that shockingly impressive factoid, fans were in awe of how quickly Choopan adapted to a new location and prepped his body within a limited time. So much so that he won the title, beating onstage rival Samson Dauda, who had also come in with a massive physique.

Rambod expressed his gratitude over the huge turnout for the show. The Arnold Classic UK Men’s Open had one of the wildest crowds in bodybuilding competition history. The support and cheers for the Persian Wolf have been overwhelming, and the coach was thankful for that.

“The support has been absolutely next level. We appreciate each and every one of you! Thank you!”

Choopan’s victory was expected and welcomed by most bodybuilding enthusiasts who were in awe of his physique. Most importantly, his coach, Rambod, was extremely proud of the person he had grown into.

Hany Rambod had a heartfelt note for his mentee post-Arnold Classic Ohio

Before the UK show, Hadi Choopan’s victory at the Ohio event made history in the bodybuilding community. Amidst all the congratulatory wishes and messages, one of the most special notes came from his coach. Posting a photo of them along with bodybuilder Derek Lunsford on Instagram, Rambod expressed his joy.

Calling his proteges ‘brothers’, he revealed to bodybuilding fans how Lunsford and Choopan worked equally hard to achieve their goals. They treated the stage like a war zone and their gym as their place to bond. Both put up some of the strongest fights and emerge as winners always. That’s what makes them bodybuilding icons and fan favorites.