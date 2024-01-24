Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Vegan? Here’s a Glimpse of the Terminator’s Diet Before and After His Bodybuilding Prime

For fitness enthusiasts, exercise and diet play an important role in developing a fit body holistically. In the case of 76-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, dietary habits witnessed a major shift as the star transitioned from bodybuilding to various public affairs. What stuck out to fans throughout his change was his shift to a mostly vegan diet.

This meant that while the Terminator would occasionally enjoy a slab of steak, he preferred plant-based protein sources, fruits, and veggies over meat. But this wasn’t his go-to diet plan during his bodybuilding days. So, how much did he have to change?

At 21, Schwarzenegger became one of the youngest bodybuilders who won a Mr. Universe title and was on the roster for bigger championships. The star maintained a loose take on strict diet plans throughout his prolific bodybuilding career. He never believed in counting his macros and would always experiment in the gym till he found exercise plans that worked for him.

In terms of going mostly vegan and switching to plant-based proteins, the former bodybuilder has maintained that the dietary changes had long-term effects on his cholesterol levels. Schwarzenegger was born with a congenital heart disease, due to which he has undergone three surgeries to date. Maintaining his heart health was crucial, and an 80% vegan diet supported the concern.

“The key to my diet is pretty boring. Routine.”

During his golden era, Schwarzenegger would mostly focus on animal-based protein. These came in the form of minced beef, cooked chicken breast, tuna, eggs, and so on. All of his diet during competitions was primarily weighed upon its protein contents and his goal to fulfill his daily protein requirement.

However, after switching to a mostly vegan diet, his meals consisted of lentil soups and burgers, oatmeal with some granola, salads, and so on. The focus is to maintain a routine so occasional cheat days won’t affect his overall health.

“Every so often, I go crazy and have a schnitzel or a steak, or a delicious hamburger.”

Does the source of protein matter? Arnold Schwarzenegger answers

One of the topics that fitness enthusiasts debate the most is whether there’s a difference between plant and animal protein. While both provide similar benefits, many believe the latter could offer superior benefits. However, Schwarzenegger had his two cents on this debate.

He experienced two different kinds of diets that stand on opposite ends of the spectrum. Therefore, the former Mr. Olympia believed that both sources offered equal benefits. If plant-based protein was consumed in higher amounts, Schwarzenegger cited scientific studies that proved both sources to be equally beneficial. With an expert like him prolific in the field, fitness enthusiasts are bound to trudge forth on the right path.