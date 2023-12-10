“Remember: We All Struggle”: Emotional Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues Gentle Reminder for Fan During Tough Times

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arnold Schwarzenegger, over the years, has made a particular image for himself that reflects discipline and knowledge. The 76-year-old has done and conquered it all, be it acting, fitness, writing, and many more fields. However, excellence and expertise don’t come without struggles, and the star recently reflected on that.

Schwarzenegger is usually quite active on ‘X,’ interacting with fans or giving them life advice. In a recent case, the former governor of California even went ahead and empathized. The fan in question thanked him for his daily newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ which provided daily workout and nutrition tips that seemed to help in dark times. This, in turn, drove the star to reflect on the situation.

Schwarzenegger immediately responded, highlighting the purpose of what he did and spreading some words of wisdom while at it.

“Remember: we all struggle. You are not alone. Struggle and pain are a part of life.”

The star mentioned that he was rooting for the fan and their family, and he loved the message. Since Schwarzenegger has successfully managed to curate his positive corner on the internet, stories like this act as a driving force. He emphasized:

“I can’t tell you how much I love hearing this”

While he explained how struggles were a part and parcel of life, one can’t help but think back on the kind of struggles Schwarzenegger himself had to go through in order to make it big. Be it bodybuilding, acting, or even politics, the star had to cross many hurdles to get to the desired position.

How did the US treat Arnold Schwarzenegger upon his arrival?

In 1968, Schwarzenegger moved to the US at the age of 21, with a thick Austrian accent and big dreams. Participating in various bodybuilding competitions, including Mr. Olympia, the star finally made it to the silver screen with hiccups. On multiple occasions, the star has opened up about the struggles of moving to a new country and learning the native language, especially to be able to act in movies.

He was ridiculed, laughed at, and even learned many things from scratch that set him back on the journey to his goals. But if there’s one thing that Schwarzenegger has always preached about, it is to keep up the will to trudge forth no matter what. He recently spoke about how he noticed Americans felt miserable in their jobs because they didn’t like to be there. And that’s what sets him apart from the others.