“I Know What the Formula Is”: Ronnie Coleman Revealed His Trick to Forming a Winning Mindset at Brian Shaw’s Podcast

No one could question Ronnie Coleman being the GOAT of the bodybuilding world. It wasn’t just his eight Mr. Olympia titles that earned him the status. It was also his passion for the sport that inspired many new bodybuilders to develop winning mindsets.

In a collaboration with Strongman icon Brian Shaw, Coleman opened up about his feelings following his first Mr. Olympia win in 1998. At the time, the bulky legend was still working as a police officer and stunned everyone with his huge size and definition.

Shaw began the subject by discussing a bit about Coleman’s fellow bodybuilders and their reactions to his transformation. While his department was supportive of his side venture, his first win ignited a fire for more. After his first paycheck of $110,000, he was ready to win the next title already.

“I was thinking ‘Man, I’m Mr. Olympia! I want to be Mr. Olympia again the next year!”

The desire to win more made him push harder. Coleman gave his best and combined his powerlifting training with his bodybuilding routine to increase mass and tweak definition. He also developed a champion mindset along the way.

Never once did he carry the burden of performance pressure along the way. Coleman claimed that instead, he just completely dedicated himself to the cause. To win Mr. Olympia, he not only had to focus on building his physique, but he had to do so by upgrading himself each year.

“I didn’t feel no pressure. It was just wanting to win…and I know what the formula is. All I got to do is just keep doing it.”

His winning formula led him to set a record for the most number of Mr. Olympia titles, shared by another veteran, Lee Haney. However, good things could also lead to tragedy, and for Coleman, even with his best intentions, he ended up hurting himself severely.

At 59, Ronnie Coleman hasn’t been able to walk for a long time

During college, Coleman used to be a football player, and while he was successful in it, he eventually sustained long-term injuries. During his bodybuilding training, his heavy lifting routines led to those damages worsening over time.

Gradually, his medical setbacks caught up to him. After hanging up his posing trunks for good, Coleman ultimately paid the hefty price when he underwent 13 surgeries for his hips, back, and neck. These procedures also included a botched surgery that limited him to a wheelchair and a crutch for walking. However, things have been a bit brighter lately, with his newly-found stem cell treatment and physiotherapy. Fans now hope that the legend might begin walking anytime soon.