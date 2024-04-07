“Hurted My Back Only Watching It”: Arnold Strongman Classic Winner Mitchell Hooper Leaves Fans Stunned With New Axle Press Video

The world was taken aback when Mitchell Hooper won the Arnold Strongman Classic in the US and UK back-to-back this season. Both victories demonstrated the immense might and will of the Canadian strongman. Even when it is the off-season, he hasn’t stopped performing. The most recent Instagram video, which was featured on the Arnold Sports page, showcased Hooper performing an incredible axle press.

This was no easy feat, as many fans were taken aback by this video. Committing to the axle press is very challenging. In this particular lift, the strongman is required to use their shoulders alone to force the axle above. This makes the lift even more challenging than any other since it does not use the muscular force of the legs.

Mitchell Hooper attempted the 463lbs (210kgs) lift in the viral Instagram video. The current WR for the axle press is 217kgs or 478lbs, so this was no picnic. Using his brute shoulder power, the Moose rises to the challenge and lifts the weight.

With the weights balanced on his chest, he raises them for a brief while before pounding them back down. The 2024 strongman season will see much competition, as anticipated by many enthusiasts. These off-season stints would keep the fire burning among the competitors too. Arnold Sports also dedicated the caption to the WR, saying:

“Absolutely INSANE strength from Arnold Strongman Classic & Arnold Strongman Classic UK champion @mitchellhooper hitting 210kg/463lbs on the Axle Press. The current world record is 217kg set by Iron Biby. Will ‘The Moose’ break it?”

Many fans came across the viral IG post featuring the strongman’s raw shoulder strength. One fan wrote sarcastically:

“*lower back left the chat*”

Another fan wrote in a similar tone, saying:

“I hurted my back only watching it.”

This fan has a prediction for the future; as they say:

“He’s just jerked 220kg out of blocks too. I think we’re gonna witness something special very very soon.”

It looks like the Canadian strongman has gained a new fan, as this comment read:

“That’s incredible. Hooper rules. One of my new favorites.”

A flabbergasted fan left a comment on the IG post saying:

“Wow wow wow.”

This offseason, the Canadian strongman isn’t only lounging around. He plans to shatter as many WRs as possible in the 2024 season. And the best way for him to prepare for it is this particular time.

The determination of Mitchell Hooper

The motivation levels of Mitchell Hooper rose very high after he won the Arnold Strongman Classic in the UK and the US. He is also rapidly approaching his aim, which is strongman Iron Biby’s axle press WR. In the days leading up to his 463lbs stint, he attempted two reps of 430lbs which he did upload on his Instagram.

Picking up the weight and maintaining his balance while holding it on his chest is an impressive demonstration of his raw shoulder strength. He does the first repetition by raising it and then placing it on his chest once again. In his endeavor for the second rep, the strongman was successful, as he was able to lift it with his immense power. With all this hard work put in by the Moose to get better every day, fans would be eager to know what he would bring to the stage soon.