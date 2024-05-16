Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Ukraine, and, More

While his last outing in the country was a disaster, with the undisputed WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles on the line, Tyson Fury seems much more prepared for the upcoming fight. The Gypsy King will lock horns against Oleksandr Usyk on 18 May in Riyadh as the world watches. But since the world has several time zones, things can get a bit confusing.

Not to fret, here’s a summary of the starting timings of the Fury vs. Usyk event in more than twenty countries, including the USA, the UK, Ukraine, and a few more.

Country(Time Zone) Event starting time Fury vs. Usyk starting time (approx) USA(ET) 12:00 PM 06:05 PM Canada (ET) 12:00 PM 06:05 PM UK (GMT) 4:00 PM 10:05 PM Australia (AEDT) 2:00 PM 8:05 PM New Zealand (NZST) 4:00 PM 10:05 PM Spain (CET) 5:00 PM 11:05 PM Denmark (CET) 5:00 PM 11:05 PM Sweden (CET) 5:00 PM 11:05 PM Ireland (GMT) 4:00 PM 10:05 PM Italy (CET) 5:00 PM 11:05 PM Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM 7:05 PM Argentina (ART) 1:00 PM 7:05 PM Ecuador (ECT) 11:00 AM 05:05 PM Mexico (CST) 10:00 AM 04:05 PM China (CST) 12:00 PM 06:05 PM Japan (JST) 1:00 PM 7:05 PM Saudi Arabia 7:00 PM 1:05 AM India (IST) 9:30 PM 3:35 AM Ukraine(UST) 7:00 PM 1:05 AM Singapore (SST) 12:00 PM 06:05 PM UAE (GST) 8:00 PM 2:05 AM

Of course, Fury vs Usyk fight with the multiple undisputed titles on the line is the bout to watch. But it’s not the only fight of the night. A card with such a main event costs a ton of money for fans to watch. And if you are paying that much, you deserve more than one great fight on the cards.

Case in point, this night also packs several other exciting encounters that will get your heartrate jumping even before we get to the showstoppers.

Which other fights are there on the card of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk event?

The organizing authorities of the event have given the fans enough reasons to glue their eyes to their screens. Boxers like Joe Cordina, Mark Chamberlain, and Mark Chamberlain will also take to the ring in Riyadh on 18 May. Here’s a summary of all the fights scheduled for the event.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (IBF and IBO super-featherweight title fight)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis (vacant IBF cruiserweight title fight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

The best option for fans to view the event from anywhere in this world is to buy a subscription to ‘DAZN’ and pay the required PPV amount. Be sure to do so, because the undisputed world championships could have a change of hands on 18 May.

Now Fury’s performance against Ngannou might have been disappointing, leading many fans to believe that maybe he doesn’t have it anymore but given that the Gypsy King is in the best shape of his career for this fight tells you something.