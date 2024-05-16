As $1.4 Billion Upgrades Become Due, City Asked to Pay More Than Jaguars For New Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins’ (2) helmet lies on the sideline during an organized team activity Monday, June 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Jki Ota7 54

Everbank Stadium is slated to get a makeover and transform into the “stadium of the future,” and it comes at quite a cost. The framework of the deal, which has been in the works since August of last year, has finally been finalized and the estimated total cost is projected to be $1.4 billion. However, Jacksonville City is paying more than the team for the upgrades.

Advertisement

The city of Jacksonville is apparently going to provide $775 million in public funding to remake the Everbank Stadium, while the team will pay $625 million. The split for the total cost is 55-45, with the city providing an extra $150 million for deferred maintenance and ongoing capital improvements, with the Jaguars covering cost overruns.

The proposed upgrades include a shade for the stadium to shield it from sunshine and rain while remaining open-aired. Illustrations also depict a mirrored exterior and a raised, encircling concourse equipped with observation decks showcasing vistas of the St. Johns River and Downtown skyline.

The team indicated that the concourse would be quadruple the width of its current iteration, boasting “interactive social bars” and a variety of local culinary options.

Fans Slag off the Team

The Jaguars are one of the many teams in the NFL that are looking to renovate and rebuild their stadiums. While the city and the team came together in this instance to split the cost, the Chiefs had a harder time convincing Kansas of their upgrade plans.

However, football fans couldn’t help but poke fun at the Jaguars after news of the renovation plans. Many pointed toward the Jaguars’ abysmal record as a team in the previous seasons:

Some people were also not happy over the fact that the city is forking over more money than the team for the renovations:

Factor in the detail that the Jaguars’ owner Shahid Khan is worth over $12 billion, and things got really heated:

The plan has also caught the ire of some councilmen like Rory Diamond, who called it “insanity” and “not legal” in a post on X. Diamond noted that there are many other things in the city that could use the funds that have been allocated for the stadium project.