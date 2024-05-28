Bodybuilding World Showers Praise for Chris Bumstead and Raw Nutrition’s Power-Packed Event

The fitness space has often seen innovation and transitions that have impressed enthusiasts taking their goals and journeys seriously. Chris Bumstead and his brand Raw Nutrition recently announced the inauguration of their own gym space called the ‘Raw Athletic Club’ and received tremendous support from fans all around.

The brand held an opening event and a panel discussion with Bumstead, Mr. Olympia coach Hany Rambod, and the other founders of the company. Having invited several fitness enthusiasts to participate in the event, they aimed to make the two-day affair as memorable as possible.

In a series of pictures, the brand showed off a wave of enthusiastic people wanting to check out their new fitness space and interact with Bumstead and the team. Raw Nutrition has been one of the most iconic brands in the fitness industry, and the reputation seemed justified with how well gym goers responded to the event.

“Recognition is not the reward we seek, but rather it is the growth we undergo along the way.”

The social media team of the brand seemed to be on their toes that day since they managed to capture significant moments and post them right away.

“Seminar not even over yet”

Fans were overjoyed to see Bumstead and Rambod in their element, sharing words of wisdom whenever they could.

“The best of the best!!”

Many were elated at how successful the event turned out to be.

“This event was the best thing ever! Flew in from San Diego, CA

So glad to have made it! Can’t wait for day two!!!…such great people, energy and just overall gym opening set up!!!”

The panel discussion seemed to have witnessed some heart-to-heart moments that the audience appreciated.

“Loved the transparency and emotional moments, honored to be a part of this”

Finally, some seem to have already gotten a taste of the gym and fitness equipment and couldn’t wait to get started.

“Absolutely amazing day got some hard a** lifts in today can’t wait for tomorrow with the full day”

As a responsible brand owner, Bumstead has always been transparent about his promotion and products. This year, however, has proven to be a significant leap in his professional and personal life, marking various milestones that he’d been wanting to cross.

Chris Bumstead shifted gears in 2024

Since the announcement of his and his partner, Courtney King, having a baby, life has been on an upward journey for Bumstead. He went on to win his fifth Classic Physique title and could not catch a break from traveling the world.

Apart from bodybuilding, he managed several branches of his fitness ventures that needed attention post-Olympia. Recalling the rush and busy days, he knew he had to grind until the end, making it just in time to take care of King and welcome his baby girl. Things admittedly got exhausting, but knowing Bumstead well, fans also knew that he wouldn’t trade it for anything else. Learning as he went and growing into a role model for several, the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique stole hearts for his mindset and will always be an inspiration.