“We All Have Unique Needs... Essentially the Same” Mike Mentzer Once Revealed a New Approach to Bodybuilding

When it comes to new methods of training in bodybuilding, one name that immediately comes to mind among many iconic bodybuilders is Mike Mentzer. Mentzer has always advocated various approaches to building the body that can help one gain muscle quicker. The late bodybuilder once shared his perspective on the logic of “Man from Mars.”

In a recently resurfaced video of Mentzer, he discussed how one would train if he/she were new to the world of fitness with the concept of Mars. Mentzer began by sharing an example: if you were new to planet Earth, you would not have any idea what the best way to train is. Therefore, he suggested that we all take a new approach to bodybuilding.

All of the unwarranted assumptions and false generalizations about weight training would not hamper your thoughts and approach as a new person in bodybuilding. Mentzer further states that if he tells a person that all they need to do is a workout of 15 to 20 minutes every four to seven days to build muscle, he/she will never be confused and won’t think whether this is too little or more.

Moreover, Mentzer added an important factor one needs to keep in mind while training. Bodybuilding is anaerobic, which is the opposite of aerobic. Anorerobic is a high-intensity short duration, while aerobic is a low intensity with a long duration. Therefore, based on exercise and nutritional science conducted by Mentzer, it is up to each individual how they want to work out based on their unique needs.

“We all have unique needs this does not contradict my earlier assertion that we are all essentially the same. We are all unique, in that each of us occupies a different space in time.”

Furthermore, when it comes to nutrition consumption, we all metabolize food at various rates. The reason is that each of us has a different metabolism. Hence, it is seen that some lose weight quickly and grow muscle at varying rates of speed. However, the processes of the system and body are the same. We need to see what is best for us.

“While we each possess the unique stamp of an unrepeatable, irreplaceable personality we’re not all that different inside.”

In addition, bodybuilders are aware that muscle growth beyond normal levels is never fast enough. However, as per Mentzer, it is important to know that the physiological principles governing metabolism are universal. We all require proper protein and sleep. We all need intense exercise to stimulate growth. We all burn carbohydrates at 4 calories per gram. Therefore, Mentzer concluded with the fact that we are each unique as individual human beings.

Once you know how to train, Mentzer suggests using your critical thinking to guide your training efforts, rather than assuming that a random bulked trainer can guide you successfully to your ultimate bodybuilding goals.

Hence, a new approach of Mentzer is that our diet and nutrition need to be in check. Following Mentzer’s approach to building muscle will most probably get you the desired results as long as you train hard.

Mike Mentzer breaks down the foundations of muscle-building intensity

The fitness icon who excelled in the golden era with his mettle once shared the foundation of muscle-building. He shared that the principle of intensity is the cardinal fundamental of exercise science. In a resurfaced video, Mike Mentzer decoded the base of muscle-building intensity and the facts behind it.

He defended the idea that the basics of exercise are not important, but the intellectual foundation of all exercise science is. It is dependent not just on muscle mass but also on neuromuscular factors.

People can be vulnerable to chronic diseases even after being cautious about their diet and lifestyle. Thus, the employment of intense exercise and physical movement can avoid it. Moreover, it is aerobic and anaerobic, which contribute to the two branches of exercise science and muscle building. This is how the legend proved that intensity is the core element of any training or exercise.