When, Where, and How to Watch Arnold Sports Festival 2024; Popular Divisions, Participants, and Previous Winners

The 36th edition of the Arnold Sports Festival is all set to ablaze in a couple of days. The excitement leading up to the competition could be nothing short of ecstatic for the fans and competitors alike. The multi-sport fitness competition was founded in 1989 and has seen many bodybuilders make waves through this event. For more details on this extravagant sports festival, let’s dive deeper.
When is the Arnold Sports Festival going to be held?
The Arnold Classic 2024, or the Arnold Sports Festival, is set to begin on February 29, 2024. The four-day event will conclude on March 3, 2024. The expo will be open to all from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 and 2, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 3.
The Arnold Strongman Classic and Arnold Classic will be conducted on March 1 and 2. The finals will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 2. The competitions will run from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. based on the events of the festival on each day.
Where will the Arnold Sports Festival 2024 be held?
The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center. Fans and followers can get tickets online and witness the event live, supporting their favorite bodybuilders.
How to watch the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival at home?
Sports buffs and fitness enthusiasts who won’t be able to make it to the live event might feel dejected about missing out. But not to worry, The Arnold Classic 2024 will be available to all to live stream for free this year.
You can tune into the official website of Arnold Sports and watch the events live, hassle-free. The live stream of the entire four-day event will be presented by Bucked Up and can be accessed for free by registering on the official website.
In addition, for those Strongman fanatics, the live streaming of Arnold Strongman Classic (Days 1 & 2) will be available on the Rogue Fitness YouTube Channel.
Popular divisions of Arnold Classic 2024 and their participants
The 2024 Arnold Strongman is sure to impress with an exciting lineup of bodybuilders. The program features many divisions, but the below-mentioned are the most popular:
- Arnold Classic Open Men’s division
- Arnold Classic Physique division
- Arnold Strongman Classic division
This season will see fitness veterans and newbies equally competing for the Arnold trophy and a cheque worth $300,000.
Open Men’s Division participants for the Arnold Classic
- Remeco Bose
- Rafael Brandao
- Hadi Choopan
- Samson Dauda
- Marcello De Angelos
- Jonathan De La Rosa
- James Hollingshead
- Andrew Jacked
- Rubiel Mosquera
- Justin Rodriguez
- Mohamed Shaaban
- Antoine Valliant
- Akim Williams
Arnold Classic Physique division participants
- Breon Ansley
- Eric Brown Jr.
- Michael Daboul
- Darren Farrell
- Urs Kalecinski
- Antoine Loth
- Courage Opara
- Damien Patrick
- Ramon Rocha Queiroz
- Emanuele Ricotti
- Terrence Ruffin
- Wesley Vissers
Arnold Strongman Classic division participants
- Mitchell Hooper
- Thor Björnsson
- Martins Licis
- Oleksii Novikov
- Tom Stoltman
- Mateusz Kieliszkowski
- Evan Singleton
- Bobby Thompson
- Maxime Boudreault
- Tom Evans
- Oskar Ziółkowski
Previous Winners of the Arnold Sports Festival
Since its inception in 1989, the Arnold Classic has seen many winners rule the iconic stage. Many bodybuilders got to showcase their talents and physique and hold a strong fan following. Below is the list of all the previous winners with Rich Gaspari winning the first-ever title in 1989, and Samson Dauda being the reigning title holder in 2023.
- 1989: Rich Gaspari
- 1990: Mike Ashley
- 1991: Shawn Ray
- 1992: Vince Taylor
- 1993: Flex Wheeler
- 1994: Kevin Levrone
- 1995: Michael Francois
- 1996: Kevin Levrone
- 1997: Flex Wheeler
- 1998: Flex Wheeler
- 1999: Nasser El Sonbaty
- 2000: Flex Wheeler
- 2001: Ronnie Coleman
- 2002: Jay Cutler
- 2003: Jay Cutler
- 2004: Jay Cutler
- 2005: Dexter Jackson
- 2006: Dexter Jackson
- 2007: Victor Martinez
- 2008: Dexter Jackson
- 2009: Kai Greene
- 2010: Kai Greene
- 2011: Branch Warren
- 2012: Branch Warren
- 2013: Dexter Jackson
- 2014: Dennis Wolf
- 2015: Dexter Jackson
- 2016: Kai Greene
- 2017: Cedric McMillan
- 2018: William Bonac
- 2019: Brandon Curry
- 2020: William Bonac
- 2021: Nick Walker
- 2022: Brandon Curry
- 2023: Samson Dauda
The 2024 season of the Arnold Classic will be an epic one to watch out for, with many bodybuilders and strongmen making their way.
