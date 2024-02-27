When, Where, and How to Watch Arnold Sports Festival 2024; Popular Divisions, Participants, and Previous Winners

The 36th edition of the Arnold Sports Festival is all set to ablaze in a couple of days. The excitement leading up to the competition could be nothing short of ecstatic for the fans and competitors alike. The multi-sport fitness competition was founded in 1989 and has seen many bodybuilders make waves through this event. For more details on this extravagant sports festival, let’s dive deeper.

When is the Arnold Sports Festival going to be held?

The Arnold Classic 2024, or the Arnold Sports Festival, is set to begin on February 29, 2024. The four-day event will conclude on March 3, 2024. The expo will be open to all from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 and 2, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 3.

The Arnold Strongman Classic and Arnold Classic will be conducted on March 1 and 2. The finals will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 2. The competitions will run from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. based on the events of the festival on each day.

Where will the Arnold Sports Festival 2024 be held?

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center. Fans and followers can get tickets online and witness the event live, supporting their favorite bodybuilders.

How to watch the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival at home?

Sports buffs and fitness enthusiasts who won’t be able to make it to the live event might feel dejected about missing out. But not to worry, The Arnold Classic 2024 will be available to all to live stream for free this year.

You can tune into the official website of Arnold Sports and watch the events live, hassle-free. The live stream of the entire four-day event will be presented by Bucked Up and can be accessed for free by registering on the official website.

In addition, for those Strongman fanatics, the live streaming of Arnold Strongman Classic (Days 1 & 2) will be available on the Rogue Fitness YouTube Channel.

Popular divisions of Arnold Classic 2024 and their participants

The 2024 Arnold Strongman is sure to impress with an exciting lineup of bodybuilders. The program features many divisions, but the below-mentioned are the most popular:

Arnold Classic Open Men’s division

Arnold Classic Physique division

Arnold Strongman Classic division

This season will see fitness veterans and newbies equally competing for the Arnold trophy and a cheque worth $300,000.

Open Men’s Division participants for the Arnold Classic

Remeco Bose

Rafael Brandao

Hadi Choopan

Samson Dauda

Marcello De Angelos

Jonathan De La Rosa

James Hollingshead

Andrew Jacked

Rubiel Mosquera

Justin Rodriguez

Mohamed Shaaban

Antoine Valliant

Akim Williams

Arnold Classic Physique division participants

Breon Ansley

Eric Brown Jr.

Michael Daboul

Darren Farrell

Urs Kalecinski

Antoine Loth

Courage Opara

Damien Patrick

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Emanuele Ricotti

Terrence Ruffin

Wesley Vissers

Arnold Strongman Classic division participants

Mitchell Hooper

Thor Björnsson

Martins Licis

Oleksii Novikov

Tom Stoltman

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Evan Singleton

Bobby Thompson

Maxime Boudreault

Tom Evans

Oskar Ziółkowski

Previous Winners of the Arnold Sports Festival

Since its inception in 1989, the Arnold Classic has seen many winners rule the iconic stage. Many bodybuilders got to showcase their talents and physique and hold a strong fan following. Below is the list of all the previous winners with Rich Gaspari winning the first-ever title in 1989, and Samson Dauda being the reigning title holder in 2023.

1989: Rich Gaspari

1990: Mike Ashley

1991: Shawn Ray

1992: Vince Taylor

1993: Flex Wheeler

1994: Kevin Levrone

1995: Michael Francois

1996: Kevin Levrone

1997: Flex Wheeler

1998: Flex Wheeler

1999: Nasser El Sonbaty

2000: Flex Wheeler

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Jay Cutler

2003: Jay Cutler

2004: Jay Cutler

2005: Dexter Jackson

2006: Dexter Jackson

2007: Victor Martinez

2008: Dexter Jackson

2009: Kai Greene

2010: Kai Greene

2011: Branch Warren

2012: Branch Warren

2013: Dexter Jackson

2014: Dennis Wolf

2015: Dexter Jackson

2016: Kai Greene

2017: Cedric McMillan

2018: William Bonac

2019: Brandon Curry

2020: William Bonac

2021: Nick Walker

2022: Brandon Curry

2023: Samson Dauda

The 2024 season of the Arnold Classic will be an epic one to watch out for, with many bodybuilders and strongmen making their way.