Everything You Need to Know About Arnold Classic 2024
Radha Iyer
|Published
The Arnold Sports Festival that organizes the Arnold Classic championship, along with many other competitions across different strength sports, is the brainchild of Arnold Schwarzenegger. First founded in 1989, the prestigious show has paved the path for many bodybuilders who wished to make it big at the ultimate showdown – Mr. Olympia. The championship returns this year with more hype and a terrific lineup.
Advertisement
When and where is the Arnold Classic 2024 being held?
The Arnold Classic 2024 will take place in Columbus, Ohio, from March 1st – 3rd. With a star-studded lineup and more bodybuilders expected to participate, fans have been hyped about the event for months.
This year, champions like Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Hadi Choopan will go head-to-head for the trophy and the additional cash prize. With an award of $300,000 at stake, bodybuilding icons will put their best foot forward in terms of their physique.
Advertisement
How did the Arnold Sports Festival begin?
In 1970, Jim Lorimer, who promoted the Columbus Sports, invited Schwarzenegger to compete at the Mr. World contest. This gave rise to a long-lasting friendship between the two and eventually led to the genesis of a new bodybuilding contest.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2NnAfiNk1f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
The Arnold Classic was first formed in 1989, marking the beginning of a new and dynamic bodybuilding championship. Within a few years, Lorimer was responsible for introducing more strength sports, and that’s when the Arnold Sports Festival as a collective was born. Now, the event consists of sports like Strongman championships, combat sports, powerlifting, weightlifting, and so on.
Champions of Arnold Classic over the years
Since the first-ever Arnold Classic in 1989, many bodybuilding icons have emerged who found a medium to showcase their expertise. Rich Gaspari was the first Arnold Classic winner.
Advertisement
Since then, veterans like Kevin Levrone, Flex Wheeler, Kai Greene, and in recent years Brandon Curry have been consistent champions across decades.
1989: Rich Gaspari
1990: Mike Ashley
1991: Shawn Ray
1992: Vince Taylor
1993: Flex Wheeler
1994: Kevin Levrone
1995: Michael Francois
1996: Kevin Levrone
1997: Flex Wheeler
1998: Flex Wheeler
1999: Nasser El Sonbaty
2000: Flex Wheeler
2001: Ronnie Coleman
2002: Jay Cutler
2003: Jay Cutler
2004: Jay Cutler
2005: Dexter Jackson
2006: Dexter Jackson
2007: Victor Martinez
2008: Dexter Jackson
2009: Kai Greene
2010: Kai Greene
2011: Branch Warren
2012: Branch Warren
2013: Dexter Jackson
2014: Dennis Wolf
2015: Dexter Jackson
2016: Kai Greene
2017: Cedric McMillan
2018: William Bonac
2019: Brandon Curry
2020: William Bonac
2021: Nick Walker
2022: Brandon Curry
2023: Samson Dauda
Did any Arnold Classic winners make it to the Mr. Olympia top 3?
Many bodybuilders transitioned from Arnold Classic, held typically in March, to Mr. Olympia, typically held in November. Many of them also went on to win the Olympia after their Arnold Classic stint. While some of them made it to the top 3 finalists, the Arnold Classic did give these icons a second chance at winning.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czm5BP3oWSD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Some of the notable icons who succeeded in their Arnold Classic win with the Olympia Sandow include Jay Cutler, who won in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010, Dexter Jackson in 2008, and Brandon Curry in 2019. Some icons like Flex Wheeler did not win the Mr. Olympia title but stood strong in the runner-up position for a long time.
How/Where to watch the Arnold Classic 2024?
The Arnold Classic 2024 is being organized at the Columbus Convention Centre in Columbus, Ohio. The VIP tickets cost anywhere between $399-$799. The cost varies if you only need tickets to a specific event.
Meanwhile, the event’s livestream will be free to watch in a first-ever initiative. Following Schwarzenegger’s wish to keep the championship accessible to the masses, the committee decided that all events at the Arnold Sports Festival shall be available for fans to watch online. Further information on the website to the live stream will be announced.
Advertisement
Share this article