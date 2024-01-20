Everything You Need to Know About Arnold Classic 2024

Mens Bodybuilding competitors line up for judging at the start of the Arnold Classic Pose Down at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio on March 2, 2019. Wildart Arnold Classic 02

The Arnold Sports Festival that organizes the Arnold Classic championship, along with many other competitions across different strength sports, is the brainchild of Arnold Schwarzenegger. First founded in 1989, the prestigious show has paved the path for many bodybuilders who wished to make it big at the ultimate showdown – Mr. Olympia. The championship returns this year with more hype and a terrific lineup.

Advertisement

When and where is the Arnold Classic 2024 being held?

The Arnold Classic 2024 will take place in Columbus, Ohio, from March 1st – 3rd. With a star-studded lineup and more bodybuilders expected to participate, fans have been hyped about the event for months.

This year, champions like Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Hadi Choopan will go head-to-head for the trophy and the additional cash prize. With an award of $300,000 at stake, bodybuilding icons will put their best foot forward in terms of their physique.

Advertisement

How did the Arnold Sports Festival begin?

In 1970, Jim Lorimer, who promoted the Columbus Sports, invited Schwarzenegger to compete at the Mr. World contest. This gave rise to a long-lasting friendship between the two and eventually led to the genesis of a new bodybuilding contest.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2NnAfiNk1f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Arnold Classic was first formed in 1989, marking the beginning of a new and dynamic bodybuilding championship. Within a few years, Lorimer was responsible for introducing more strength sports, and that’s when the Arnold Sports Festival as a collective was born. Now, the event consists of sports like Strongman championships, combat sports, powerlifting, weightlifting, and so on.

Champions of Arnold Classic over the years

Since the first-ever Arnold Classic in 1989, many bodybuilding icons have emerged who found a medium to showcase their expertise. Rich Gaspari was the first Arnold Classic winner.

Advertisement

Since then, veterans like Kevin Levrone, Flex Wheeler, Kai Greene, and in recent years Brandon Curry have been consistent champions across decades.

1989: Rich Gaspari

1990: Mike Ashley

1991: Shawn Ray

1992: Vince Taylor

1993: Flex Wheeler

1994: Kevin Levrone

1995: Michael Francois

1996: Kevin Levrone

1997: Flex Wheeler

1998: Flex Wheeler

1999: Nasser El Sonbaty

2000: Flex Wheeler

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Jay Cutler

2003: Jay Cutler

2004: Jay Cutler

2005: Dexter Jackson

2006: Dexter Jackson

2007: Victor Martinez

2008: Dexter Jackson

2009: Kai Greene

2010: Kai Greene

2011: Branch Warren

2012: Branch Warren

2013: Dexter Jackson

2014: Dennis Wolf

2015: Dexter Jackson

2016: Kai Greene

2017: Cedric McMillan

2018: William Bonac

2019: Brandon Curry

2020: William Bonac

2021: Nick Walker

2022: Brandon Curry

2023: Samson Dauda

Did any Arnold Classic winners make it to the Mr. Olympia top 3?

Many bodybuilders transitioned from Arnold Classic, held typically in March, to Mr. Olympia, typically held in November. Many of them also went on to win the Olympia after their Arnold Classic stint. While some of them made it to the top 3 finalists, the Arnold Classic did give these icons a second chance at winning.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czm5BP3oWSD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Some of the notable icons who succeeded in their Arnold Classic win with the Olympia Sandow include Jay Cutler, who won in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010, Dexter Jackson in 2008, and Brandon Curry in 2019. Some icons like Flex Wheeler did not win the Mr. Olympia title but stood strong in the runner-up position for a long time.

How/Where to watch the Arnold Classic 2024?

The Arnold Classic 2024 is being organized at the Columbus Convention Centre in Columbus, Ohio. The VIP tickets cost anywhere between $399-$799. The cost varies if you only need tickets to a specific event.

Meanwhile, the event’s livestream will be free to watch in a first-ever initiative. Following Schwarzenegger’s wish to keep the championship accessible to the masses, the committee decided that all events at the Arnold Sports Festival shall be available for fans to watch online. Further information on the website to the live stream will be announced.