Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 Lineup: Why Is It Special This Year?

The Strongman universe has seen some of the most mind-numbing feats by giants from various countries. Be it carrying hundreds of pounds or holding on to some of the heaviest pillars—Superman-style—it’s always a sport of marvel. And this year, it’s going to be more eye-popping than ever, with some of the best athletes coming together for one title.

The Arnold Strongman Classic is set to take place on March 1-2 in Columbus, Ohio, and the lineup features some new and old champions like Mitchell Hooper, locking horns for the trophy. With veteran Hafthor Bjornsson making a comeback, along with champions like Tom Stoltman, Evan Singleton, and Martins Licis, fans are hyped to see where they stand.

In a recent video, former strongman Laurence Shahlaei and analyst Liz Shahlaei discussed the lineup and strengths of each strongman icon. This year, the championship has five competitions, each with varying difficulty levels.

Elephant Bar Deadlift

Frame Carry

Dinnie Stone Carry

Apollon’s Wheels

Stone Medley

The opening competition, the Elephant Bar Deadlift, tests the maximum weight that an athlete can lift. According to the Arnold Strongman Classic, contestants are allowed three attempts at their best weight to give their winning shot.

The championship ends with an equally grueling competition: the Atlas Stones for the Stone Medley. Since it involves carrying heavy stones across various levels, it tests the strongman’s grip, strength, and core.

“They’re going to need that two and a half minutes. This is a brutal way to finish a competition. To get to that last stone and get that stone to your shoulder is going to be a monumental feat of strength.”

The lineup for the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic

Mitchell Hooper

Thor Björnsson

Martins Licis

Oleksii Novikov

Tom Stoltman

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Evan Singleton

Bobby Thompson

Maxime Boudreault

Tom Evans

Oskar ZióÅlkowski

With current champions like Mitchell Hooper aiming to keep their title, the analysts were hopeful to see a terrific match. While Bjornsson provided a compelling case with a world record at the Elephant Bar, Hooper, Stoltman, and Singleton could hit back in full force at other competitions.

Mitchell Hooper is all geared up to keep his crown at the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024

In a recent video, Hooper sat down to reflect on his preparation and true feelings about winning the previous championship. Having always provided a nail-biting fight to witness, the Canadian strongman has quickly become a fan favorite. Since his dramatic win at the World’s Strongest Man championship in 2023, enthusiasts have been rooting for him.

Now, with new-found zeal and enthusiasm in tow, Hooper is ready to prove that his title wasn’t sheer luck. With a background in kinesiology, he aims to win the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 with his strength, strategy, and technique. He acknowledged that the star-studded lineup, including veteran Bjornsson, has been intimidating. Nevertheless, the odds seem to be in his favor. Fans hope that Hooper retains his magic to win the upcoming title.