Who Was Carl Weathers? The Iconic Hand Behind the Arnold Schwarzenegger Predator GIF

The recent announcement of actor Carl Weathers’ demise has left the world in utter shock. Known for his roles in Rocky, Predator, and Action Jackson, the star’s passing drew many grief-stricken messages from celebrities. This included his movie Predator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Advertisement

Predator resurfaced in recent years due to an iconic scene with Weathers and Schwarzenegger gaining popularity due to a GIF. The short clip featured the two stars’ joining hands with flexed muscles, often used in the context of two parties agreeing over a subject. The contrast of the two actors’ costumes adds to the bit about similarities in differences, that the masses interpreted.

In an emotional tribute, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share his best moments with Weathers upon his demise. He credited his co-star for his contribution towards the success of Predator and shared the iconic image that made them popular.

Advertisement

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

He went on to describe how Weathers made the set livelier. Although the late star was famous for working with Schwarzenegger’s onscreen rival Sylvester Stallone, his work in Predator was equally crucial to the movie’s success. And the former bodybuilder bonded with the fellow athlete after their budding friendship during the shoot.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C23GiR6S-0G/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Every minute with him – on set and off – was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”

Advertisement

Weathers was a football linebacker before trying his luck with Hollywood. He played for the San Diego State Aztecs before moving on to professional football. In the 70s, he signed up with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL as a linebacker. Later, he joined the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League before finally pursuing acting.

Since his move, he worked in movies like Rocky, Predator, and in recent years, all parts of The Mandalorian. Weathers was as versatile as his athlete-turned-actor friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, and that made their bond stronger.

Heartfelt note by Arnold Schwarzenegger made fans emotional

Weathers and Schwarzenegger have always shared a fun camaraderie throughout their shoot for Predator. Being former athletes, the duo never missed a chance to compete off-screen, whether it was a show of biceps or machismo. Additionally, the bodybuilding icon’s history gave him an edge over gyms on sets that Weathers often recalled would launch various kinds of internal competitions.

Having created such fond memories, it was certain that Schwarzenegger’s note for his late friend came from a place of heavy emotions. Fans empathized with the star, crediting the duo for inspiring people to hit the gym and recalling the iconic handshake. Calling him a legend and offering condolences to the Terminator star, the internet mourned along with Schwarzenegger.