“Clogging Up Your Liver”: Chris Bumstead Confessed His Major Lifestyle Change That Won Him the 2019 Mr. Olympia

A strict diet and workout plan are integral for anyone who wants to thrive in the bodybuilding industry. And for a champion like Chris Bumstead, the stakes are higher, given his series of titles and achievements. Yet, the icon once came clean on how his habits weren’t the best before he changed for the better.

In a recent Q&A session, Bumstead spoke about his life pre-Olympia. The bodybuilding icon had to undergo many lifestyle changes before finally attaining a disciplined schedule. One of the major vices he had to sacrifice before winning his first Mr. Olympia title was alcohol.

A fan asked Bumstead about an influential change in his life that helped his body grow. While there seemed to be many shifts that the icon made to be the best, one of the significant changes Bumstead made was to cut down on his alcohol consumption. During college, he used to enjoy partying and eating junk food and did not think much about the consequences.

“I used to drink quite a bit. I used to drink two or three times a week when I was in college.”

However, times changed, and Bumstead grew more serious about his bodybuilding goals. During this time, alcohol wasn’t exactly the ideal choice for bulking up or cutting down. If anything, his lifestyle began getting in the way of his goals.

“You’re not eating that whole night, you’re clogging up your liver, so your ability to burn fat through your liver is slowing down. You’re hung over the next day…your workouts are suffering, your recovery is suffering. Everything’s just off.”

But he took the call and made the change necessary. Now, Bumstead claims that he only consumed alcohol once or twice a year, within limits. He saw the difference the change made and took things seriously. And that won him his first Mr. Olympia title.

Now, the 28-year-old runs on autopilot for his prep. He knows what to eat, how much to consume, and how hard to work out. Even though he faced a big break in his schedule recently and had an exciting new year ahead of him, Bumstead is still laser-focused on getting his body back in shape.

A new role for Chris Bumstead in 2024

The year-end festivities were super special for the Canadian icon, who recently revealed that he will soon become a father. He and his fiancée, Courtney King, have since taken the internet by storm with their adorable updates about the new member. But has the new title hindered the icon’s career goals in any way?

In a recent interview, Bumstead confessed that while being a Mr. Olympia title-holder for five consecutive years has been fun, there’s more to look forward to. Since he has always wanted to be a good father, his family and child hold utmost priority over everything else. In classic Bumstead fashion, the icon quipped that he would much rather have family time every day if titles ever got in the way.