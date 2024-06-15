Chris Bumstead Opens Up on His Breakfast of the Champions With a Surprise Cheat Meal

While bodybuilding elites like Chris Bumstead are required to stick to the same plan for the sake of consistent gains, he manages to break free sometimes. Being in the middle of his peak phase of Olympia prep while juggling dad duties along the way, he recently revealed what his special breakfast for the day looked like.

Bumstead has been on a chaotic journey through his life and career, with a title, a baby, a booming business, and a bunch of personal goals to push through. But he takes it all like a champ along with his partner, Courtney King, who has been his ride-or-die for years now.

In a vlog-style video, he took his fans through his back and bicep routine, along with a glimpse of what his usual day looked like. His morning began with some workout, followed by breakfast that King whipped up after a long time. The new parents only recently got back into a routine, and Bumstead was quite appreciative of it.

His breakfast consisted of some eggs, oatmeal, blueberries, and avocado, and he sometimes added turkey bacon. Spoiling himself seemed to be the theme, but he avoided the meat for breakfast on that day in particular.

“Yeah I’ve been putting turkey bacon in here every now and then, but I don’t know, less processed stuff the better.”

Additionally, he surprised his fans by getting a well-deserved cheat meal for himself from the popular fast-food chain Five Guys. Armed with two hamburgers and a diet cole, Bumstead justified his need for a cheat day during his peak season.

“I said ‘you know what? We have a baby and life is chaos. I’m going to have a moment of enjoying a hamburger’.”

King affirmed enthusiastically, while Bumstead went on to gorge on his guilty pleasure before getting back to working out. He may have slightly regretted the cheat meal while exercising, but the treat was worth it regardless. With Mr. Olympia around the corner, his training pattern and lifestyle have changed to accommodate the intense preparation.

Chris Bumstead Follows a Morning Routine Inspired by Dr. Andrew Huberman

Good health and fitness practices have always been beneficial for athletes, especially bodybuilders who need all the additional help in the form of small lifestyle changes. For Bumstead to function efficiently, he needed proper rest so he could wake up and start his day energetically.

For this, he followed neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman’s popular morning routine, where he soaked up some sunshine to start his day. Sunlight exposure is a great technique to ensure the proper functioning of the circadian rhythm and the natural production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Therefore, Bumstead took all the help he could to set his daily schedule in place and ensure time for recovery.