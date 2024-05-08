Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams the War Against Oatmeal With Science-Backed Argument

The humble oats have served as a staple breakfast for many across the world, be it the common man or a fitness enthusiast. However, a viral video has been doing the rounds on the internet where an influencer highlighted the downsides of oatmeal. Particularly, she claimed that the cooked grain may lead to inflammatory conditions. Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to take a deeper look into this claim, backed by his research.

In his recent newsletter, the former Mr Olympia addressed this video and several other similar content that might seem outrageous and true but turn out phoney. This particular reel focused on how replacing oatmeal with eggs was more beneficial and safer.

The viral video by Jessie Inchauspé a.k.a. Glucose Goddess talked about a study that revealed oats could cause a glucose spike. Therefore, by replacing it with eggs, one could witness their inflammatory markers go down with a reduced chance of heart disease.

Instead of bringing down or dismissing the study, Schwarzenegger gave a clearer version of what it actually described. He highlighted a video by Dr. Idrees Mughal, who revealed that both eggs and oatmeal were replaceable by the other since they offered similar benefits.

“The researchers found that switching between eggs and oatmeal didn’t change weight, body fat, cholesterol, HbA1c, or the primary markers of inflammation.”

In fact, a healthy portion of oats could significantly bring down cholesterol, lower the risk of heart disease, and reduce body weight. It is high in fiber and acts as a great breakfast ingredient to keep an individual full.

But in the entire case, Schwarzenegger stressed how one mustn’t blindly follow the leads of a viral video even if they manage to quote a study. Instead, he encouraged fitness enthusiasts to look for multiple sources and studies and to only trust research that has sufficient backing.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once slammed influencers reaping shock for views

A well-known tactic of online public figures is to try and farm for rage views and engagement by spreading misinformation. Schwarzenegger has often spoken up against it and even previously warned people against falling for such scams.

One of the fads he slammed in an older newsletter was the toxic wellness trend, where a wave of viral videos would promote health and wellness tips and advice that held no scientific backing. Instead, they would promote half-baked information and pseudo-science that only sounded attractive until practiced hands-on.

Such content, including hot takes and controversial opinions, would often go viral due to the engagement in the comments and shares. Instead, the algorithm would never boost actual truths with techniques that had logic and scientific proof. Schwarzenegger despised that and hoped to bring some change through his content.