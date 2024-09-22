After Harsh Anthony Joshua Remarks, Ryan Garcia Tells Eddie Hearn to Call It Quits: “He Is Like 0–10”

Ryan Garcia is having a lot of fun with Eddie Hearn’s recent run of bad luck. The young boxing star took a jab at the high-profile promoter, suggesting it might be time for Hearn to step away from the game. With his top fighters, including Anthony Joshua, struggling to secure wins, Garcia pointed out that Hearn is on a bit of a losing streak himself, saying, “He’s like 0-10”.

It’s a bold statement, but given the recent string of defeats, Garcia’s got a point. Could this be a sign that it’s time for Hearn to hang up his gloves in the promotion business? Joshua is undoubtedly the biggest name that Hearn has worked with consistently for a long time.

Over the years, Hearn has worked with Canelo Alvarez as well including in his latest win over Edgar Berlanga among others. Joshua, however, has been with him since the start.

Naturally, it will hurt Hearn and his business now that his cash cow has lost three high profile fights in his last seven outings. Garcia added salt to the wound by making fun of Hearn as well as Joshua following the loss. The outspoken star said,

“Is it time for Eddie Hearn to hang them up to. He is like 0-10 now. Hahahah cheers Eddie you have a shoulder to cry on with my self.”

Is it time for Eddie Hearn to hang them up to He is like 0-10 now Hahahah cheers Eddie you have a shoulder to cry on with my self — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 21, 2024



Meanwhile, following the loss, both Joshua and Hearn commented that retirement is not on the cards at this point in time. Both men stated that there is a rematch clause in the contract which they plan on pursuing completely.

Interestingly, Garcia is not the only fighter who has gone after Hearn this week. His pal Devin Haney joined in on the action as well.

Haney brands Hearn a ‘fake’ man

Things really are a bit tense between Hearn and Haney! Despite their history together, it looks like they’re not on the best terms right now. Haney recently took to social media, complaining that Hearn wouldn’t give him tickets to the Joshua vs. Dubois fight in London, calling him “fake” for always mentioning his name but not delivering on a request.

Hearn fired back, saying, “You asked me at 6 a.m. this morning. First, I look after my fighters. Ask someone else and drop the arrogance”. Haney, who hasn’t fought since his controversial no-contest against Ryan Garcia in April, has been hinting at a year off from boxing.

While this spat might mean he’s not fighting under Matchroom anytime soon, you never know in boxing—money has a way of squashing even the biggest beefs.