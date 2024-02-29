Amanda Serrano Boyfriend: Is ‘The Real Deal’ in a Relationship?

Much like the UFC GWOAT, Amanda Nunes, the noted Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano is also one of the brightest stars of the female combat sports world. The Puerto Rico native holds championships across three genres of combat sports, wrestling, MMA, and boxing, which makes her an unmissable figure. However, her boxing accolades top her achievements in the other genres by a huge margin. While most fans may know about her combat world affairs, very few of them can make the same claim about her personal life.

Advertisement

It won’t be wrong to say that Serrano is quite a private person when things come to her personal life. But some reports do reveal a few facts about her early life. They say that she and her sister Cindy were both born in the municipality of Carolina in Puerto Rico. Her sister was her primary inspiration to get into boxing.

Amanda’s elder sister, Cindy, tried to bar her from getting into boxing by putting her in a sparring session with a boy during the initial stages of her training. ‘The Real Deal’ may have left the ring with tears on that day. But those tears have made her a Guinness World Records holder today, in terms of earning boxing world championship titles in various weight classes.

Advertisement

But not many reports talk about her current or previous relationship status except one. It says the 35-year-old was single in 2021. Also, several sources would have reported the news if Serrano got into a relationship after 2021. But there are none of them currently, which indicates that she probably is single to date. However, there is another incident that also implies that Serrano might stay single for the entire length of her fight career.

Amanda Serrano views having a boyfriend or partner as a distraction

Most fans may have already been through the buildup videos to Serrano’s next fight against Nina Meinke scheduled for March 2. But a lot of fans may be completely unaware of her views on relationships. In one of her interviews with ‘The New York Post’, the Puerto Rican-American labeled having a boyfriend or partner as a “distraction”.

She specifically said:

“I’ve seen fighters that have a boyfriend or they have a girlfriend and they’ll get into a fight with their partner, go to the gym and they won’t have the same performance.”

‘The Real Deal’ also mentioned that she wanted to stay free from such distractions so that she could give her “100%” towards her combat sports career. Well, her fame and record itself prove that she has been doing exceptionally well to date. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect that the 9 major world title-winning boxer will stay single for the rest of her combat sports career as well.