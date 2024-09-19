Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Purse: Estimated Earnings of ‘AJ’ and ‘Dynamite DDD’

Boxing press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – OVO Arena, Wembley Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois during a press conference at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 26, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xJordanxPettittx 76661923

Boxers Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are going to battle it out for the IBF heavyweight title. The winner of this fight will get to take on either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next. For Joshua, it is another shot at championship gold and a stepping stone to a legendary fight against Fury. For Dubois, it is his first real test against one of the greatest boxers to come out of United Kingdom.

There is a lot of expectations behind this fight and a lot of hype as well, so naturally the fight purses reflect the same.

Although the official numbers are not out yet, a rough estimate can be made based on previous purses. According to The Sun, Dubois will be taking home a guaranteed $4.6 million.

This could go up to around $10 million based on PPV sales for the fight. His opponent Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, will naturally take home the bigger purse.

As the main PPV attraction of this fight, the former Unified Heavyweight champ is set to take home a guaranteed $7.9 million. And this number is likely to exceed $33 million depending on the PPV sales.

This purse will definitely be the biggest of Dubois’ career so far. Joshua, on the other hand, is used to making this amount of money with the number of mega fights he has put up in the past.

Now, ahead of the fight, the tensions between the pair seem to be building up. ‘AJ‘ isn’t particularly fond of the way Dubois has been talking trash about him.

AJ warns Dubois ahead of clash

Anthony Joshua has been nothing but respectful towards Daniel Dubois and his camp. The former Unified heavyweight champion has put on a classy display.

However, the same can’t be said about his opponent who recently smashed a cake with ‘AJ’s’ face on it. In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, he reacted to it saying,

“He should focus on himself. All that stuff is small distractions in my opinion. My team, we don’t do interviews. We keep our head down, we don’t put funny stuff out about my opponents on fight week.”

Anthony Joshua was NOT overly impressed by that Daniel Dubois cake smash

Dubois must be careful, Joshua has had a history of making people pay for disrespecting him. While he is naturally calm and doesn’t mind engaging with fans, even on the streets, once those gloves go on, things begins to get a bit darker.