Bryce Hall Next Fight: TikTok Celebrity Informs N3on He Is Opting for Bare-Knuckle Fight Not Boxing

Bryce Hall’s tryst with combat sports has not ended. The TikTok star turned to boxing with the advent of the celebrity boxing cards. He made his boxing debut in 2021, when he fought Austin McBroom. Despite a lot of hype, he got outclassed by McBroom and took his first loss. He then bounced back with a win against ‘Gee’ Perez in 2023 at BKFC 48. In a recent video with N3on on Kick, Hall revealed his next fight.

N3on is a popular streamer and YouTuber who streams on the platform Kick. Fans know him for having no filter and asking people the most out-of-pocket questions.

In a recent stream, he trained with TikTok personality Bryce Hall at a gym. Before the training session, Hall invited N3on to his next fight:

“I want you to come to my next fight…..Alright guys I’m doing bare knuckle again. I can’t say a date but it’s, you can come front row.”

Bryce Hall made his Bare Knuckle debut at BKFC 48 when he fought Gee Perez. He won the fight via TKO at the end of the second round.

He will look to replicate his success as he ventures into the world of Bare Knuckle fighting again. But a boxing return may not be out of the picture.

Bryce Hall and N3on call out Jack Doherty and Zherka to a tag-team boxing match

Bryce Hall’s boxing days may not be over. The TikTok star still regularly trains for boxing and in the same stream with N3on, he called out a possible opponent.

N3on asked Hall if he would fight Zherka, and he responded by saying ‘f*ck yeah’. The streamer then stated,

“Hold on, Jack and Zherka vs. me and you. I’ll f*ck Jack up, knock him out, and then you f*ck up Zherka. Damn, lock it in.”

Bryce Hall and internet personality Zherka have been going back and forth for a while now. The pair have made their disses very personal, even involving family member.

The beef seemed to be never-ending, and a boxing fight would be the ultimate culmination of the beef. It is the norm nowadays whenever social media personalities go at each other. They decide to settle things in the ring.