“Epstein’s Island”: Ryan Garcia’s ‘Underage Kids’ Remark Provokes Bryce Hall’s Playful Illuminati Ribbing

Ryan Garcia is part of the Illuminati, according to Bryce Hall! The TikTok star finally responded to the claims from the boxer on X. Ever since he got his social media accounts back, Garcia has been hell-bent on ‘exposing’ the ‘elites’ of society. He even made bold claims regarding Hall, saying the Bare Knuckle boxer had some secrets that nobody knew. According to ‘KingRy’, Hall was ‘messing with underage kids‘. He stated that the social media star had to apologize for it.

Bryce Hall finally responded to the allegations made by the boxer on X. Here’s what the TikTok star had to say:

“It’s true, Ryan was with me on Epstein’s Island. We got recruited to the Illuminati together and did a blood sacrifice while worshipping Satan. He’s trying to leave the cult now and is getting exposed by the masses.”

It is very much clear that Bryce Hall is mocking Ryan Garcia’s accusations and putting them on the same level as the Illuminati, a myth. Reflecting further on the matter, Bryce Hall defended himself against Garcia’s allegations, calling him ‘crazy’, in a recent stream.

Bryce Hall terms Ryan Garcia’s accusations as “stupid” and calls him “bats*it crazy”

Sneako recently called up Bryce Hall to clear up the rumors about him. Ryan Garcia and Taylor Holder were trying to spin a narrative about the TikTok star. During a live stream on Rumble, Sneako asked him his side of the story. Here’s what he had to say,

“The bats*it crazy man and Holder apparently tried to switch the narrative on themselves on me….If anyone believes that s*it, they’re just as stupid as Ryan Garcia.”

Bryce Hall further clarified that the beef between himself and Sean Strickland was no more, as the former UFC Champion expressed his desire to film a TikTok with Hall. The 24-year-old defended himself against Ryan Garcia’s claims by saying he would not be so outspoken against ‘those people’ on social media if he was like them.

He also stated that Garcia is definitely on some drug and is spewing ‘nonsense’, spreading conspiracy theories on the internet.