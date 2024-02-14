BKFC Champ Vows to ‘Put an End’ to Sean Strickland in Khabib Nurmagomedov Style After His Beef With TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Sean Strickland has been all over social media since last weekend. The UFC star met Donald Trump, sparred with Sneak, and almost fought with MGK all within 24 hours. However, the news that made the most noise was his sparring session with Sneako, which prompted a challenge from Bryce Hall. Strickland accepted the TikTok star’s challenge in hopes of beating up an influencer. A BKFC Champion caught wind of the news and spoke about stepping in for Hall on X in Khabib Nurmagomedov style.

Bryce Hall brought the problem onto himself when he challenged Strickland on Sneako’s stream. The former UFC Champion accepted and Hall found himself in deep water. However, BKFC Champion Lorenzo Hunt is offering to fill in for Bryce Hall per Happy Punch on X:

“I would be happy to step in and put an end to Sean anytime/anyplace. Bareknuckle or however you want it. Send location.”

Take a look at the tweet:

The BKFC champion, a former MMA fighter who transitioned to BKFC, is willing to step in for Bryce Hall and fight Sean Strickland for him. He even used the famous Khabib Nurmagomedov phrase ‘send location’ to prompt a reaction from Sean Strickland. However, the controversial UFC star is yet to respond.

Sean Strickland exposes Bryce Hall for making his manager call him to set up a ‘civil’ sparring session

Sean Strickland is dead serious about his sparring session with Bryce Hall and the fans are all for it. Fans want to see the influencer get some sense beaten into him. Strickland exposed the TikTok star on X, for making his manager call him to set up the spar:

“His manager called my people to set up some sparring.. and be civil about it lmao. You don’t get that privilege @BryceHall……I’ll tell you when you’re done…p*ssy..”

Take a look at the tweet:



Sean Strickland stated that the spar would take place in his gym, surrounded by his people. There would be no time limit or a 10-count. The former UFC Middleweight champion will decide when the spar is over. With these conditions, it sounds highly unlikely that Hall would accept.