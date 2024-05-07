Canelo Álvarez Next Fight: Potential Clash With Terence Crawford Targeted Post Win Over Jaime Munguia

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez further extended his win streak to 4-0 with a clinical performance against Jaime Munguía. While Alvarez did have quite a few options following the win, he never called anyone out in particular. Still, there have been rumors about a possible “super fight” involving the 33-year-old.

While Alvarez’s skill as a boxer is irrefutable, fans absolutely love his cocky attitude and never-give-up spirit. On top of it, the 33-year-old is not scared to take on the toughest challenges even if it means falling short sometimes. Hence, considering Alvarez’s hunger to be the best, Michael Benson suggested a matchup that might further elevate the boxer’s status as an all-time great, saying,

“Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is being potentially eyed for December/January by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh: “I’m working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be a big fight [for Crawford]. I’ll discuss the names with him.”



Turki Alalshikh is the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. He has been responsible for organizing some of the biggest matchups in boxing over the past two years and is currently working with former two-weight undisputed champion, Terence Crawford for his upcoming clash against WBA super-welterweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3 in Los Angeles.

Hence, with Alalshikh on board, it is likely that a win in Los Angeles will see Crawford facing Alvarez next. The 36-year-old boxer is fresh off the biggest win of his life against Erroll Spence Jr in July 2023, and adding Canelo Alvarez to that name would cement his legacy as one of the greatest.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: a fight too big to make?

Historically in boxing, booking a fight between two big names has been extremely challenging. Different promoters, platforms, and a host of other issues make it quite difficult to get a deal done. However, Alalshikh has surprisingly organized big fights with considerable ease.



Therefore, if Alalshikh has the fight set in his mind, there is a very strong chance that it will materialize and not fall through like previously rumored matchups. Moreover, a fight between Crawford and Alvarez will be an era-defining bout that will be remembered for generations to come. Hence, for the sake of all boxing and combat sports fans, we do hope it is greenlighted for 2024.