Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Date, Place, and More- Everything You Need to Know About The Reported Mega Fight

Boxing fans have been awaiting the noted star, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s return to the boxing ring pretty eagerly. A lot of them were enthralled when several sources said that Alvarez would be dropping an announcement about his next fight this week. Well, as of now, the announcement has already been made. Several combat sports coverage houses, including ‘Happy Punch’, posted updates about it. Their post on ‘X’ revealed Alvarez will be taking on the noted former two-weight division champ, Jermall Charlo, for his next fight on 4 May.

It’s pertinent to note that Alvarez had his last fight against Charlo only. The two locked horns at ‘Showtime’s’ PPV on 30 September 2023, where the Mexican got the better of his American rival via a unanimous decision.

But, fans were more impressed by the fact that ‘Canelo’ scored a knockdown on Charlo.

The 33-year-old American now has a score to settle, which is expected to make their upcoming bout an exhilarating one. ‘Happy Punch’s’ update revealed the venue where these two will be locking horns on 4 May.

However, it also mentioned that the noted ‘Ring Magazine’ was the primary source of this news. Their caption read:

“Canelo Alvarez will take on Jermall Charlo May 4th in Las Vegas, per Ring Magazine”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1757173904320172410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most fans may agree that it’s pretty tough for any boxer to get an immediate rematch after a loss. But, now that Charlo has received such an opportunity, it’s quite understandable that he will try to make the most of it.

Surprisingly, rumors related to the cancellation of this bout also took the boxing world by storm after the revelation of this fight. However, most fans may be completely unaware of the scenario.

Canelo Alvarez may opt out of the PBC leading to the cancellation of this bout

Most fans may know that ‘Canelo’ and ‘The Hitman’ are signed to ‘Premier Boxing Champions’ (PBC) currently. Their previous bout was broadcast by ‘Showtime’ on PPV. However, a PBC insider recently revealed that the undisputed super middleweight champ was going through a few contract disputes with them.

The insider named ‘Rick Glaser’ revealed that PBC was failing to fulfill Alvarez’s monetary demands, which might lead to his exit. Glaser also said this might be the reason behind Alvarez stepping down from his fight against Charlo, who is still with PBC.

Several sources are also quoting Glaser’s words about Jaime Munguia being Alvarez’s next rival, if he doesn’t fight Charlo. However, nothing can be said about the PBC insider’s update about Alvarez until he confirms it himself. Hence, the fans are currently confused about what to expect after such conflicting updates about ‘Canelo’s’ next fight and rival.