Champion Boxer Shawn Porter Analyzes Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach and Predicts Winner

Shawn Porter isn’t letting fans sleep on the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach showdown this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. With some predicting this could be the last time we see ‘Tank’ in the ring, Porter shared his insight on the matchup—and he believes it could be closer than people think.

This is not the first time the pair will be fighting each other. So this fight hits close to home for ‘Tank’ and according to Porter, this history will play a role in the fight,

“This might be a fight until he gets hit. Then again, he’s tasted that before, so if he gets hit and doesn’t go away, we got a fight on our hands, you know.”

The history between Davis and Roach makes this fight even more intriguing. The two have a long-standing connection, having fought each other as young amateurs and even trained together at one point. That familiarity could give Roach an edge as he knows what it’s like to face Davis’ power.

While ‘Tank’ enters the bout as the heavy favorite, Porter is cautioning fans not to count out Roach.

As fight night approaches, the question looms: Can Lamont Roach use that history to his advantage, or will Gervonta Davis continue his dominant run? Either way, fans are in for a treat when the two step into the ring this Saturday.

However, not everyone is happy with this matchup. Conor Benn called out ‘Tank‘ for making a fight no one wants to see.

Benn rips into Tank

Throughout the buildup to his fight with Roach, Davis has made no secret of his frustration with boxing, constantly hinting at retirement. “I’m fed up with the sport,” Davis has said, expressing how much he can’t wait to step away from the ring. However, these comments have sparked some backlash, with Benn calling out Davis for taking what he views as the easy route.

“You know these other fighters that he should be fighting, you know he don’t want those fights! He wants to retire!!”

Boxing has always had this problem. While the decentralized model of the sport allows for better remuneration and profits for the fighters, it also regularly allows those in a privileged position to dictate their matchups.