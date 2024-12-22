Conor McGregor Praises ‘Tremendous’ Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Fight, Calls It a Close Contest

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Guildhall – London Tyson Fury (right) and Oleksandr Usyk pose for photos during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77930923

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk just wrapped up, and for the second time this year, the Ukrainian boxer walked away with the win – solidifying his spot at the top of the heavyweight division. As expected, the result sparked reactions across the planet. One voice that stood out? Former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who seemed thoroughly mesmerized by what he just witnessed.

McGregor asserted that both boxers were “EXCEPTIONAL” and thanked them and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the fight.

“Tremendous fight!… Let the talk about usyk playing up to the right hand body shot end now. He was as tough as he was skilled tonight! What a fight! Tyson Fury is some man. Anyone else against that version of Tyson Fury gets smoked.”

Usyk has locked in a battle of David vs. Goliath once again against Fury in their highly anticipated rematch to regain his unified heavyweight titles. It was closely contested, but he edged out Fury on points at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, securing a unanimous 116-112 decision from all three judges.

Fury came out strong in the first half, landing some big shots, but Usyk’s relentless pace and sharp combinations ultimately proved too much for the ‘Gypsy King’. This win marks Usyk’s second victory over Fury.

After the fight, Usyk praised Fury, calling him a “great opponent” and reflecting on the 24 tough rounds they’ve shared. Meanwhile, Fury skipped the post-fight interview, leaving the spotlight open for IBF champ Daniel Dubois, who wasted no time jumping in the ring to call for his own shot at Usyk.

Usyk’s undefeated record now stands at an impressive 23-0.

A closer look at the fight between Usyk and Tyson Fury

The fight, dubbed ‘Reignited,’ saw Fury enter in full showman mode—dressed as Father Christmas and walking out to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. Meanwhile, Usyk stayed laser-focused, marching to the ring quickly in a warrior robe, reciting a prayer in his corner.

The opening rounds were cautious, but Fury’s size advantage was evident as he kept Usyk at bay. Despite Fury’s playful antics, Usyk stuck to his game plan, targeting the body and landing heavy left hooks by the fourth round. As Fury slowed down, Usyk’s rhythm picked up and even though Fury rallied in the ninth to keep things competitive, it was just never going to be enough.

Usyk’s precision shone through in the championship rounds, especially in the 11th when he rocked Fury with a slick combination. He finished strong which allowed him to secure another win over the ‘Gypsy King’.