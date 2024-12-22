Tyson Fury Refuses to Accept Oleksandr Usyk Fight Verdict Thinks He Won: ‘By at Least Three Rounds’

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Guildhall – London Tyson Fury during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77931211

Tyson Fury came up short once again against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia, but if you ask the ‘Gypsy King’– he got robbed. After another close fight, Fury stormed out of the ring, clearly frustrated, and skipped the post-fight interviews. A backstage clip later caught him venting, claiming he thought he won by at least a few rounds.

While walking back to the dressing room, Fury in an interaction with an individual exclaims,

“I swear to god I thought I won by at least 3 rounds.”

The rematch between Fury and Usyk was another intense back-and-forth battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Usyk started strong, landing sharp shots early while Fury tried to find his rhythm. Fury’s size advantage was obvious, but Usyk’s speed and bodywork kept him competitive, sneaking in clean lefts that slowed the ‘Gypsy King’ down as the rounds progressed.

Fury too had his moments, especially in the middle rounds, landing solid uppercuts and pressing forward, but he was soon overshadowed by Usyk’s technical skills and relentless pace as he began to dominate in the later rounds.

By the championship rounds, Usyk was landing crisp combinations while Fury’s engine seemed to be running on fumes. The last round saw both fighters dig deep, exchanging heavy shots until the final bell.

Ultimately, Usyk’s consistency and ability to land clean punches earned him a narrow points 116-112 unanimous victory, once again edging out Fury in a close fight.

As Fury skipped out on the post-fight interview, Usyk was joined by Daniel Dubois, who much like Fury did, months ago, came out looking for a rematch.

Dubois joins Fury and Usyk in the spotlight

Dubois, who lost to Usyk in 2023 by ninth-round knockout, still feels that fight should have gone his way after a controversial low blow call that he insists was a legal body shot.

“I want my revenge, Usyk! Let’s go!” Dubois said with a grin, congratulating Usyk but making his intentions clear. Usyk, ever the sportsman, immediately asked Turki Alalshikh to make the fight happen, saying he was more than ready after a little rest.

Since their first bout, Dubois has proven himself at the top of the heavyweight division, most notably with a knockout win over Anthony Joshua. But before any Usyk rematch can happen, Dubois has to handle business against Joseph Parker on Feb. 22—a dangerous opponent he can’t afford to overlook.