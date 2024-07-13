Eddie Hearn Knocks Down Reporter’s Claim that Ryan Garcia Reigns Supreme Over Shakur Stevenson

Eddie Hearn has clapped back at a reporter who was trying to undermine Shakur Stevenson. The reporter claimed Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin acould potentially beat Stevenson after his last fight against Artem Harutyunyan where he won via unanimous decision, which fans deemed boring.

Piggybacking off the criticism from the fans, the reporter posed the same question to Hearn and asked him if he thinks ‘Fearless’ was better than them.

Hearn is a very straightforward person, he usually does not have mince his words. So when the reporter compared Stevenson to Garcia and Martin in an interview with FightHype.com, he simply shut them up.

“So I’m just saying that Shakur Stevenson is a hell of a lot better than Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin.”

The reporter immediately clapped back saying he didn’t agree with the statement based solely on the power that Garcia possesses.

So naturally, Hearn had to respond to him and he did so by calling out the reporter’s boxing knowledge. He even asked the scribe if he was smoking the good stuff.

Shakur Stevenson believes @EddieHearn is one of the best promoters in boxing. Explains why! @MatchroomBoxing. Everyone in the hood calls him Eddie Hearn(s) https://t.co/BCpJEVHfgE pic.twitter.com/NY4UL46GJf — Naji (@NajiChill) July 10, 2024

While it is great to see Hearn standing up for Stevenson, it could very well be because the British Promoter may be talking Stevenson up solely because he wants to sign him.

Hearn wants to sign Shakur Stevenson and set up Gervonta Davis fight

Hearn is a smart businessman, so it’s no fluke that got him to sign so many boxing superstars and make then fight under the Matchroom boxing banner. It also helps that he’s been involved with the sport since he was a baby. So he knows what he is doing.

His business acumen came to the forefront yet again as soon as he heard that Shakur Stevenson has only one fight left in his contract with Top Rank. In a recent interview, he spoke about signing the young boxer,

“I believe this is his last fight with Top Rank, I mean there’s been a little bit of flirting on social media, that’s about it. I think Shakur Stevenson is P4P top 5 already.”

Eddie Hearn on Shakur Stevenson: Eddie Hearn: “For me the fight to make is Tank vs Shakur. There’s been a little bit of flirting on social media about signing Shakur from me. Shakur is P4P top 5 already, he might be the best fighter in the world.” pic.twitter.com/zE2Y9SaQIw — NUKE (@NukeUndisputed) June 26, 2024

Hearn spoke about how Stevenson is a very talented fighter but he has not been promoted well. He could be on the level of ‘Tank’ and Garcia if promoted well. So the British promoter is looking to add his name to the roster of American stars that he has signed to Matchroom.