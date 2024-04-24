“BITCH AS* ABDUL WAHID”: Ryan Garcia Claims He Never Lost to Gervonta Davis and Demands Rematch in Latest Twitter Rant

Ryan Garcia ceased to be undefeated when he faced Gervonta Davis last year. Garcia lost fair and square after getting knocked out by the ‘Tank’ in the seventh round. However, there is one peculiar aspect of that fight that might call for a rematch. In a recent turn of events, Davis decided to convert to Islam. Garcia, coming fresh of a dominating win against Devin Haney, cited Davis’ change of religion as a potential variable for a rematch.

Moreover, after his recent win, Ryan Garcia has attained the confidence to defeat Davis in their rematch. On X, the 25-year-old made a bizarre argument and said that because Gervonta Davis has changed his name to Abdul Wahid, he must fight him again under his new name. Garcia said,

“ITS ON BITCH ASS ABDUL WAHID I never loss bc your name isnt Gervonta anymore Let’s run it’s ABDUL!!!”

From the looks of it, it appears that this is the fight Garcia wants next. However, the likelihood of this face-off materializing is bleak. This is because there is a massive difference in weight between the two at the moment. While Garcia weighs at 143.2 lbs, ‘Tank’ walks around weighing just 134.5 lbs. Such a disparity was addressed by the 25-year-old himself in the post-fight interview.

Ryan Garcia spits facts about Gervonta Davis match-up

Garcia wants a fight with Davis, however, he knows it might not happen. Due to their differing weights, Gervonta Davis would need to move up a weight class to make the fight happen. In reality, Davis has no concrete motivation to do so and Garcia seems to be aware of the same as well. He said,

“I can’t go to 140. Technically I’ve never fought at 140. My body literally can’t go below 143, it’s impossible. I’ve tried every technique. The only way he’s going to fight Tank Davis is at fixed weight, okay? 145, 144, just like they did to me. Now he’s the man, now he’s the face of boxing.”

With the rematch almost out of the equation, Garcia will now look for other boxers that he can take on to cement his legacy. However, looking at his social media antics, it seems Garcia has gone back to being his older self, where he posted unconventional updates frequently.