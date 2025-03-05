Floyd Mayweather Reveals His ‘Lowkey’ Jeweler Behind $70,000+ New Accessories

From luxury cars to multi-million-dollar mansions, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather really lives up to his nickname. But if there’s one thing he’s especially passionate about, it’s watches and jewelry.

Floyd loves his bling. He once famously said in an interview, “If you work hard, you should be able to buy whatever you want“. After retiring with a 50-0 professional boxing career, it is safe to say that Floyd’s worked a fair bit, and it shows in his collection.

He owns an $18 million ‘Billionaire’ watch by Jacob & Co, a 100-carat diamond ring, and even diamond-encrusted grillz (for those who don’t speak rich, that’s teeth you can fit into your mouth at leisure)! Then there are countless million-dollar watches.

So, when the boxer says he’s bought something lowkey, it’s not exactly what a layman would imagine. Case in point, this Instagram video featuring one of his ‘lowkey’ jewellers and a $70,000+ shopping haul.

Well, if you ave ‘it’, it Mayweather is telling you where to spend ‘it’.

This time, Mayweather was at Pasha Fine Jewelry in Manhattan Beach, California. Mayweather’s purchases for the day included a Rolex Sky-Dweller with a chocolate dial, fluted bezel, and rose gold Jubilee bracelet, a stunning blend of elegance and functionality.

The chocolate dial adds a rich, warm tone, perfectly complemented by the fluted bezel, a signature Rolex design element. The Jubilee bracelet, known for its comfort and sophisticated look, enhances the watch’s overall appeal.

Beyond its aesthetic charm, the Sky-Dweller is equipped with the innovative Ring Command system, allowing wearers to easily set and adjust its functions. This watch set the champion back $65,000.

In addition to this, he picked up a bracelet. ​The Adjacent Pear Solitaire Tennis Bracelet from VARNIYA is a stunning piece that effortlessly elevates any ensemble.

Featuring 50-60 meticulously selected pear-shaped diamonds, each approximately 0.15 carats, this bracelet showcases exceptional brilliance and clarity.

Crafted in 18K yellow gold, it combines timeless elegance with modern sophistication and is only priced at $5,000. All things considered, a very light shopping haul for the champion.

Well, he doesn’t really need to splurge every single time, especially when he’s already got watches that most people, even athletes, can only dream of.

A closer look at Floyd Mayweather’s watch collection

Floyd Mayweather’s watch collection is as legendary as his boxing career, reflecting his penchant for luxury and exclusivity. Apart from the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch, Mayweather’s collection boasts the Hublot King Power WBC Full Pave with Emeralds, a watch that seamlessly blends bold design with sparkling elegance.

He also owns the Patek Philippe Nautilus, renowned for its timeless sophistication and coveted status among collectors.

‘Money’ is also the proud owner of an exclusive collection of luxury watches like Rolex, Tudor, Panerai, and Audemars Piguet, some of them worth more than a million dollars.

His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15130​​ consists of 474 baguette-cut diamonds for a total of 47.20 carats and costs approximately $1,390,000.

Earlier last year, in September, the boxer reportedly bought a collection of four gemstone-encrusted Avi and Hue timepieces worth a million dollars.

According to Forbes, Mayweather already owned seven Avi & Co. watches before this, including several completely diamond-adorned editions.

It should be noted that as expensive as these are, they only belong to a fraction of the watches Mayweather has to his name.

Well, they don’t call him ‘Money’ for nothing!