“Losing a boxing match is like losing a basketball game” – Nate Diaz insults boxing with NBA analogy and Conor McGregor approves

Nate Diaz insulted boxing with NBA analogy and fellow Ultimate Figthing Championship star Conor McGregor gave it his seal of approval.

With its celebrity and reach, legalised bank robberies are a trend that never goes out of vogue. Nate Diaz has been involved in mixed martial arts for a long time and focuses on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu more than any other technique. Although boxing is a staple of mixed martial arts, the Stockton gangster has something to say about losing a boxing match.

Posted on @themaclifeofficial, Nate Diaz stated, “Losing a boxing match is like losing a basketball game. It’s not a real fight.”

This could be because Nate Diaz is a pro-MMA fighter who prefers mixed martial arts to boxing alone.

It could have gained ‘The Notorious’ sign of approval as featured on The Mac Life. McGregor even liked the tweet, indicating that he agreed with Diaz’s sentiments. However, there is a sense of irony here because the Irishman has already battled and lost in the ring. This occurred amid his famous boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather.

In the UFC, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have a love-hate relationship

Both fighters almost have a genuine moral obligation to develop bad blood between them for the fans watching because they are one of the most legendary duos for a bout in the UFC. Aside from that, they love and respect each other.

Conor McGregor’s fluidity in speech and Diaz’s slurred speech pattern appear to be the perfect combo for a humorous press junket.

On the other hand, their heated moments are among the UFC’s silver linings. They never fail to make fans laugh and heat things when they’re around each other.

Despite having already been to war twice, they have the potential to go on a trilogy that will set new records. The duo still has a lot of “hatred” for one another, an essential element in a blockbuster battle.

Although they are now hesitant to fight in a trilogy, we can’t wait for the day when it is revealed. The press junkets will sell the battle on a grand scale that has never been seen before.

