“Never Forgotten”: Floyd Mayweather Remembers Longtime Assistant on Her Death Anniversary with Heartfelt Tribute

Behind the glitz and glamour, Floyd Mayweather is a man who values loyalty. One of the most important figures in his inner circle was his longtime personal assistant, Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico. She was the heart of Team Mayweather, working with him for the better part of his career. But on March 31, 2023, Laurico passed away at the age of 47, leaving a deep void in Mayweather’s life.

Although there isn’t much information on his assistant, it is known that Laurico moved from the Philippines to the United States when she was just 11 years old, eventually crossing paths with Mayweather and becoming an essential part of his career.

Over the decade or more that she worked with the pugilist, she became more like a family member to him.

Before her passing, she had been dealing with undisclosed health issues. Mayweather later admitted that he had urged her to take care of herself just days before she passed, but she was always so focused on her job to slow down.

In an emotional conversation on The Pivot Podcast, the boxer claimed that after losing both his uncle Roger Mayweather and the mother of his children, Josie, in the same year, the loss of ‘Kitchie’ just made matters worse for him.

“She was the one person I could talk to about anything. No one knew my secrets like she did,” he said.

The saddest part of the whole ordeal was that Mayweather had already made grand plans for her 50th birthday. They would spend it together in Aruba before watching the Super Bowl together. Unfortunately, she passed away at 47.

‘Money’ Mayweather posted a photo of his former assistant on Instagram, saying, “Gone But Never Forgotten”.

The post comes on the 2nd anniversary of her passing. From the looks for it, Mayweather still hasn’t been able to make peace with her not being around anymore.

Mayweather breaks down talking about Kitchie

As Ryan Clark asked him about losing ‘Kitchie’, it was as though an old wound opened up again; Mayweather just couldn’t hold the tears back.

“She taught me a lot, she helped me a lot. Through rain, sleet, snow, or hail, she had my back,” Mayweather said.

He went on to express his regret over not being able to give her a proper farewell since he wanted to show her how much she meant to him.