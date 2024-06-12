Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Ukraine

After a victory over Ryan Garcia the previous year, the WBA lightweight champ, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, is ready to defend his title again. He will lock horns with another undefeated rival, Frank Martin, on 15 June at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Davis ended ‘KingRy’s’ undefeated run in his previous outing. Hence, a large chunk of fans are expecting him to do the same against Martin.

The excitement surrounding the event will surely attract fans from all around the world. However, the time difference between countries has confused many, making them miss out on the action previously. So here’s a guide to the starting timings of the Davis vs. Martin headliner in more than 20 countries of the world to ensure that fans don’t miss out on the action of the event.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Davis vs. Martin walkout timings (app.) USA (ET) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Canada (ET) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM UK (BST) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Ukraine (UST) 3:00 AM 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM Spain (CET) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Denmark (CET) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Sweden (CET) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Ireland (BST) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Italy (CET) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Argentina (ART) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM Ecuador (ECT) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Mexico (CST) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Japan (JST) 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Philippines (PHT) 8:00 AM 11:00 AM India (IST) 5:30 AM 8:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 6:00 AM 9:00 AM Singapore (SST) 8:00 AM 11:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 2:00 PM 5:00 PM

It’s quite apparent that the Davis vs. Martin main event of the night will garner the most number of eyeballs. However, the 15 June-based event has a lot more in store for the fans.

Which other fighters will take to the ring on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin event?

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the authorities have put together a thoroughly enthralling card for the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin event. Apart from the headliner, there are as many as four other title fights scheduled for the card. Here’s a look at all the encounters scheduled for the night of 15 June.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA lightweight title fight)

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC interim light heavyweight title fight)

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello (WBC interim super lightweight title fight)

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC middleweight title fight)

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez (super featherweight bout)

Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez (welterweight bout)

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis (middleweight bout)

Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz (super middleweight bout)

Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras (super featherweight bout)

Kevin Ayala vs. Jimmy Delgadillo (featherweight bout)

Stacey Selby vs. Kevin Walker (super lightweight bout)

Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore (super featherweight)

Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder (super bantamweight)

Reina Tellez vs. TBA (featherweight bout)

Amador Mendez vs. TBA (lightweight bout)

It’s also pertinent to note that fans will need an active Amazon Prime Video subscription to stream the event online. At the same time, they’ll also need to spend the PPV amount to enjoy the broadcast without any hassles. The event’s stacked card indicates that fans wouldn’t mind much in paying the extra PPV amount and the organizers will be expecting a healthy revenue.