mobile app bar

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Ukraine

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Ukraine

Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin
Credit: Imago

After a victory over Ryan Garcia the previous year, the WBA lightweight champ, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, is ready to defend his title again. He will lock horns with another undefeated rival, Frank Martin, on 15 June at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Davis ended ‘KingRy’s’ undefeated run in his previous outing. Hence, a large chunk of fans are expecting him to do the same against Martin.

The excitement surrounding the event will surely attract fans from all around the world. However, the time difference between countries has confused many, making them miss out on the action previously. So here’s a guide to the starting timings of the Davis vs. Martin headliner in more than 20 countries of the world to ensure that fans don’t miss out on the action of the event.

Country (Time Zone)Event Starting timeDavis vs. Martin walkout timings (app.)
USA (ET)8:00 PM 11:00 PM 
Canada (ET)8:00 PM 11:00 PM 
UK (BST)1:00 AM 4:00 AM
Australia (AEDT)10:00 AM 1:00 PM
Ukraine (UST)3:00 AM6:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)12:00 PM 3:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PM 12:00 AM 
Spain (CET)2:00 AM5:00 AM 
Denmark (CET)2:00 AM 5:00 AM 
Sweden (CET)2:00 AM 5:00 AM 
Ireland (BST)1:00 AM 4:00 AM 
Italy (CET)2:00 AM 5:00 AM 
Argentina (ART)9:00 PM 12:00 AM 
Ecuador (ECT)7:00 PM10:00 PM 
Mexico (CST)6:00 PM 9:00 PM 
Japan (JST)9:00 AM 12:00 PM 
Philippines (PHT)8:00 AM 11:00 AM 
India (IST)5:30 AM 8:30 AM 
Bangladesh (BST)6:00 AM 9:00 AM 
Singapore (SST)8:00 AM 11:00 AM 
South Africa (SAST)2:00 PM5:00 PM 

It’s quite apparent that the Davis vs. Martin main event of the night will garner the most number of eyeballs. However, the 15 June-based event has a lot more in store for the fans.

Which other fighters will take to the ring on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin event?

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the authorities have put together a thoroughly enthralling card for the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin event. Apart from the headliner, there are as many as four other title fights scheduled for the card. Here’s a look at all the encounters scheduled for the night of 15 June.

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA lightweight title fight)
  • David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC interim light heavyweight title fight)
  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello (WBC interim super lightweight title fight)
  • Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC middleweight title fight)
  • Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez (super featherweight bout)
  • Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez (welterweight bout)
  • Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis (middleweight bout)
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz (super middleweight bout)
  • Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras (super featherweight bout)
  • Kevin Ayala vs. Jimmy Delgadillo (featherweight bout)
  • Stacey Selby vs. Kevin Walker (super lightweight bout)
  • Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore (super featherweight)
  • Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder (super bantamweight)
  • Reina Tellez vs. TBA (featherweight bout)
  • Amador Mendez vs. TBA (lightweight bout)

It’s also pertinent to note that fans will need an active Amazon Prime Video subscription to stream the event online. At the same time, they’ll also need to spend the PPV amount to enjoy the broadcast without any hassles. The event’s stacked card indicates that fans wouldn’t mind much in paying the extra PPV amount and the organizers will be expecting a healthy revenue.    

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these