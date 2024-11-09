“Goosebumps Alert”: Mike Tyson Shuts Down Jake Paul’s ‘My Sport’ Claims With ‘Coldest Line,’ Leaving Fans Speechless

Mike Tyson having 30 years on Jake Paul might have unforgiving consequences inside a ring but outside, until they get there, Old ‘Iron’ is using all those decades of knowledge to throw some verbal bombs. Not childish jabs and pokes for people at the kiddie table, but the truth, cold and hard as the ground beneath us.

Tyson was supposed to fight Paul on July 20 but had to sit that one out owing to a health scare. Paul went on to fight BKFC’s Mike Perry, who he beat rather easily and sounded off the battle horn in Tyson’s direction.

“Mike, I love you, but this is my sport now.”

Tyson watched the fight and the interview at home while being recorded for Netflix’s Fight Countdown and after hearing Paul say that, he cringed and called the ‘Problem Child’ a ‘manufactured killer’, created by media while comparing the former Disney actor to a “natural born killer” like himself.

Fans heard Tyson say that with his dead cold eyes and it made the hair on their head stand like a cat who’s seen a dog. One of these fans, put it in words for everyone, saying, “Mike Tyson goosebumps alert”. This fan took a screenshot of Mike Tyson’s eyes and warned Paul to prepare like his life depends on it- “if a man ever gives you this look >>> get ready to fight for your life .. because he will take it if you let him “.

Another fan noticed how Tyson’s demeanor went from harmless, to killer in an instant and said, “Mike’s eyes went from joking to cold-blooded quick” One user couldn’t contain his excitement as he saw the Tyson from the 90s and said, “Just look at his eye… IRON MIKE is back!”

Tyson’s cold-blooded aura even managed to get journalist Ariel Helwan pumped.

“No one like him”: Ariel Helwani

Unlike Jake Paul and his fans, Helwan was around and of sound mind in the 90s to understand the gravity of Tyson’s achievements. There was no one better, no one scarier, and no one more dangerous. It’s been almost 20 years since he retired but with about a week to go for that fight, it appeared, the marijuana smoking, Hasbulla cuddling Tyson is gone.

Iron’s gone back to being the same guy Helwani saw walking down the ramp with a towel for a top and sockless shoes on his feet and the scribe was quick to recognize it.

“This was my favorite part by far. What a line from Mike and what a delivery. All these years later, still no one like him. When he speaks, you believe it.”

But as cool as this is, expectations must be tempered. It’s easier for 58-year-olds to talk than it is for them to fight.