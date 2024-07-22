‘Honoured’ Jake Paul Proudly Details His Role in Team USA Boxing for Paris 2024 Olympics

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 5: (L-R) Nate Diaz and Jake Paul fight in the 8-round main-event Cruiserweight bout at Paul vs Diaz at American Airlines Center on August 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire) BOXING: AUG 05 Paul vs Diaz EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23080510293

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul credits boxing for saving his life. Paul now uses his experience with boxing to encourage other individuals to take up the sport. ‘The Problem Child’ prides himself on being extremely tough mentally which he will be looking to impart onto team USA boxing as they get ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The pitfalls of fame at an early age caught up with Jake and he had started going down the wrong path before boxing rescued him.

He has on many occasions credited the sport for keeping him disciplined but also mentally strong. ‘The Problem Child’ recently sat down for a podcast shortly after his win over Mike Perry.

During the conversation he stated that he was heading to Paris for the Olympics with team USA boxing. He dived deeper on his role with the team saying that he was a mental coach for the US boxing team.

Jake also informed fans that they were going to drop a documentary for his time with the US Olympics team. He added:

“They are such amazing kids, I want the best for them. I know that some of them are going to go home with some medals, but we’re rooting for gold. And everyone should just be supporting and tuning in to team USA in Paris. It’s going to be an incredible journey.”

Paul also went on to assert that he will be in Paris for the duration of the Olympics supporting the team in any way that he can.

Once that was done, he will return to training camp to finish off what he had started earlier this year.

Jake Paul confirms Mike Tyson fight takes place later this year

‘The Problem Child’ shocked the combat sports community by announcing a fight against Mike Tyson. Unfortunately the fight that was supposed to take place in August was pushed back to November after the 58-year-old Tyson was hospitalized after an illness took over.

This was when the younger Paul brother decided to take on BKFC champion Mike Perry and push the Tyson fight to November, despite many calling for the fight to be cancelled owing to Paul being 30 years younger that ‘Iron’ Mike.

However, after this win over Perry, Ariel Helwani asked Jake if the new date was a done deal and if Tyson had signed the new contract.

‘The Problem Child’ emphatically replied saying it was a done deal and that the fight would take place live on Netflix, as the streaming giant find itself amidst broadcasting professional sports.