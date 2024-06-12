Jake Paul Remains Committed to Mike Tyson Fight Amidst Mike Perry Match Speculation

Jake Paul has denied the Mike Perry fight rumors as he is determined to fight Mike Tyson first. Earlier this month, Paul announced that they had to cancel his fight against Tyson as he suffered an ulcer flare which would prohibit him from training for a few weeks. Since then, Paul has been looking for other opponents to fight in the meantime, even naming his brother as a potential rival.

Well, the news about Paul looking for an opponent soon went viral and rumors claimed that he might be looking to fight Mike Perry on July 20th. However, Jake Paul has since denied these claims, and in his most recent tweet on X reiterated his intention to fight Mike Tyson next, saying,

“I AM FIGHTING MIKE TYSON ON NETFLIX AND I WILL GET THE W”

Well, with Jake Paul not focusing solely on Mike Tyson, their fight will now take place in November, giving the former heavyweight champ enough time to recover and start training again.

In the meantime, readers might be interested to know the backstory behind the sudden Mike Perry and Jake Paul rumor.

Mike Perry explains why he does not like Jake Paul and how the beef started

Mike Perry is a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fighter. He is also a former UFC fighter and at one point was good friends with Jake Paul. However, their relationship soon soured and the whole story was documented in a series of videos on X by Lezra Gomez, the COO & Social Media Manager for Breakout Boxing.

Likewise, in one of the videos, Perry explained his beef with Jake Paul, saying,

“I was trying to work with him and then he wanted to be an a*shole to me so f*ck that. Anytime I’ll fight Jake Paul, anytime. He knows what happened last time, he put that video out.”

Mike Perry was talking about a video of him and Jake Paul after they sparred for the first time. In the video, Perry tells Jake Paul that he ‘(you) kicked my a*s’. On the basis of that video, Paul claimed that he beat Perry the last time that they sparred, and this ultimately led to them becoming sworn enemies.