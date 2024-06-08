“Just Cancel It”: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Gets a New Date – Still Faces Backlash From Fans

Most Valuable Promotions, the organization behind the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, recently announced that the bout will now be held on November 15th. However, considering the circumstances under which the fight was originally postponed, fans suggested that the organization should have pushed for a complete cancellation.

Although the date of the fight has now changed, everything else will remain the same. It will still be held at the AT&T stadium in Texas and will be broadcast live on Netflix. On top of it, Katie Taylor x Amanda Serrano 2 will serve as the co-main event, although that wasn’t enough to satisfy fans who soon took to the comments section to bash the rebooking.

One fan made an earnest request to Tyson saying, “just cancel it man”

Another fan suggested an alternative solution for the same saying, “Hear me out, what if you just canceled this completely?”

“Hope this fight happens before you turn 60”– commented a fan casting light on the age difference between the two men.

Another fan penned a heartfelt message saying, “Gotta say this change broke my heart. Still rooting you champ but…..I feel like business is involved here.”

Meanwhile, given that there are still five months to go for the fight, it will be interesting to see what Jake Paul does in the meantime.

Jake Paul to take a tune-up fight before Mike Tyson?

‘The Problem Child’ has always been an extremely active fighter. On average, the younger Paul brother fights between 2 to 3 times a year. Given that he started his 2024 campaign with a win over Bourland in March, he would likely compete thrice in 2024.

Hence, even though the recent developments have slowed down Paul’s plans, he did take to X to hint at a possible tune-up fight before facing Mike Tyson.

There is no shortage of opponents for Paul, and since he has five months before the Tyson fight, the 27-year-old can easily fit in another fight. On the flip side, Paul’s fight with Tyson will be in jeopardy if he sustains an injury while fighting or preparing for another fight. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Paul approaches this.