Jake Paul Beats Canelo Alvarez as Mike Tyson Fight Achieves Historic $17.8 Million Non-Vegas Gate

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s clash at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas has reportedly shattered records, achieving an incredible $17.8 million gate—the highest ever for a non-Vegas boxing event. This historic milestone also dethrones Canelo Alvarez’s previous record, solidifying Paul and Tyson’s bout as a monumental moment in boxing history.

‼️ Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has generated a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $17.8million from an expected 70,000+ crowd, Paul’s MVP have announced. This is almost double the $9million Texas gate record previously set by Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 15, 2024



Mind you, the commercial success of the fight can not completely be attributed to Jake Paul, since it takes two to tango and he is headlining the card along with Tyson of all people.

It is also worth noting that for this matchup, the promoters were able to bring on board Netflix for the first time live stream a fight to their 200 million plus subscribers free of cost. Of course, a lot of those 17.8 million people who watched the fight could barely see it as Netflix kept crashing.



But as great as the audience was Paul’s aim is still to reach the pinnacle of the sport. And right now, Canelo sits on that throne.

Jake rejected by Canelo

Paul has been vocal about his desire to face the boxing legend, calling it the ultimate test to prove he’s the face of boxing. Despite the obvious skill gap and size differences, Paul is confident, suggesting a 200-pound cruiserweight clash with Alvarez could be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, even rivaling his bout with Tyson.

However, Canelo isn’t buying into the hype. When asked about Paul’s fight with Tyson, Alvarez dismissed it as more of a spectacle than a legitimate boxing match.

He was equally blunt about the prospect of facing Paul, stating he was simply “not interested”.

While Paul celebrates his wins over legends, Canelo seems focused on the legacy he has built by defeating legitimate contenders and doesn’t want to entangle himself with what is essentially celebrity boxing.