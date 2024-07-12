Jake Paul Credits Boxing for Rescuing Him from Destruction Amidst Struggles with Alcohol and Drugs

May 13, 2024, New York, New York, USA: JAKE PAUL appluads back the audience at the press conference taking place at the Apollo Theater in New York City for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and KATIE TAYLOR vs AMANDA SERRANO boxing match that will air on Netflix on July 20th, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. New York USA – ZUMAc266 20240513_znp_c266_013 Copyright: xCarlosxChiossonex

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the influencer boxing scene. Paul parlayed his success on YouTube into a booming career as a pugilist. Prior to pursuing boxing full-time, ‘The Problem Child’ as his moniker suggests regularly got into trouble for his over the top antics while filming videos. But boxing seems to have saved him.

‘The Problem Child’ recently sat down with Aubrey Marcus for an episode of ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’. During their conversation, Marcus asked Paul about the impact boxing has had on his life. The 27-year-old opened up and said that the sport came into his life at the perfect time.

It was an art form that he felt he had a natural talent for and it stopped him heading down a path of total destruction.

“Boxing came into my life at the perfect time. I was suicidal, alcoholic, doing drugs, in the wrong groups of people. It gave me a reason to put down the camera, be sober, and get healthy.”

Paul first entered the boxing ring back in 2018 to take on KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji in an amateur boxing bout.

Following that, Paul focused on boxing full-time and turned professional. He has since taken on some of the biggest names in combat sports and come out victorious.

‘The Problem Child’ has a record of 9-1 with his sole loss coming against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Next up for the younger Paul brother is former UFC fighter and BKFC champion Mike Perry.

Mike Perry to derail Jake Paul’s mega fight plans?

Paul was supposed to take on former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson next month. However, an ulcer flare up forced the ageing Tyson fight to be postponed to November 2024.

The 27-year-old did not want to sit on the sidelines during this time since he was completely healthy and decided to book a fight against Mike Perry in the meantime.

This is a massive gamble for Paul as a loss might severely affect his upcoming fight against Tyson. While it will not cause a cancellation of the fight, it will hugely affect the fan demand for the fight since Paul was not able to get past Perry.

However, only time will tell if Paul has bitten more than he can chew.