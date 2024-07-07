Mike Perry Aims to Ruin Jake Paul’s Face, Not Mike Tyson’s Comeback Fight

American powerhouse and fan favorite former UFC fighter, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry is gearing up to wipe the smile off Jake Paul’s face and take home what will potentially be his biggest payday. Ahead of his money fight against YouTuber turned boxer, Paul, the 32-year-old BKFC champion showed his machismo, relaying that he intends to ruin Jake’s face and not Mike Tyson’s hotly anticipated comeback fight.

Speaking to Andreas Hale of ESPN, the Michigan native opened up, issuing a cold warning to Paul while being respectful to the boxing Hall of Famer. Perry revealed that he isn’t trying to take anything away from ‘Iron,’ but is determined to make Paul regret facing him.

“Whatever it is I’m doing, the only thing I want to ruin is Jake’s (Paul) face and I don’t want to ruin anything for Mike (Tyson).”

Initially, 58-year-old Tyson was slated to face Paul In July of 2024, but a recent health scare from an ulcer flare-up forced him to drop out. That was when Perry agreed to fill in for the former HW champion and took the responsibility of laying out ‘The Problem Child.’ Now, don’t fret about it, Tyson will still face Paul in a rescheduled bout once ‘Kid Dynamite’ regains his strength.

Meanwhile, Perry’s rival and arch-nemesis has dropped his predictions, backing Paul to win against the 32-year-old.

Darren Till bets his money on Paul over Perry

For the unversed, Darren Till and Mike Perry share a tumultuous history. The two have had a war of words online with both challenging one another but neither signing the deal. In fact, the Brit is also fighting a tough opponent this Saturday, Moh Mutie, a 2-2-1 MMA fighter in a boxing match as part of the social influencer-heavy lineup in Dubai.

This is big for Till who has struggled quite a bit to pull off a big fight and now finds himself facing an opponent he must defeat. However, that did not stop him from predicting that the ‘The Problem Child’ would get the better of Perry on July 20. Even though Till gave it a 50/50 chance, he picked Paul as the winner, while dropping his prediction in a Fred Talks Fighting exclusive.